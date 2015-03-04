The greatest wisdom from the pages of classic children’s books

Brilliant writing can stop us in our tracks with a single sentence.

It can compress complex sentiments into a few simple words and can provide priceless wisdom, time and time again.

Literary greats from William Shakespeare to Donna Tartt have been celebrated for this, but somewhat surprisingly some of the most powerful quotes in literature can be found on the pages of children's books.

Perhaps it is because the nature of their intended audience requires simplicity, but whatever the reason these short tomes often have a way of succinctly and simply provide advice for carrying on - even when life is at its most challenging.

From finding happiness to fighting adversity, we hope these 30 quotes from childhood classics offer advice and wisdom to help you deal with problems, no matter how 'grown-up' they are.

Have we missed your favourite children's book quote? Please do share it with us in the comments box below.