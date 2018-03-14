The best Stephen Hawking quotes about love, life and the universe

World-famous physicist, cosmologist, author and inspiration to millions, Professor Stephen Hawking, has died at the age of 76.

He passed away peacefully at his Cambridge home in the early hours of 14 March, leaving the world grieving for a man who was heralded the most intelligent person on earth… not that he’d ever admit so himself.

Of course, Hawking is best known for his ground-breaking work on the theory of relativity, his scientific work on black holes and being the first person to set out a theory of cosmology. His life has also been represented through popular culture, such as his appearances in The Simpsons and the award-winning, biographical film, The Theory of Everything.

However, it is worth noting that the physicist also identified himself as a feminist ally – a point he made abundantly clear when, last year, he shut down Good Morning Britain presenter and journalist Piers Morgan during an interview.