We’ve just stepped into a new decade, which means many of us are thinking about the big life changes ahead. With wise words from some of the world’s greatest feminist writers including Toni Morrison and Sylvia Plath, classics including Jane Austen and George Eliot and breakout contemporary writers such as Candice Carty-Williams and Tayari Jones via much-loved children’s classics, these are 50 of the best quotes from literature which will help you navigate life’s changes.

Whether you’re facing a new career path, a break-up, a change of outlook, a wedding, a funeral or falling in love, here are the best quotes from books for finding hope and embracing a whole new direction.