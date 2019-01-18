Quotes

8 important life lessons we can learn from poet Mary Oliver

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites

American poet Mary Oliver gained many fans from her thought-provoking reflections on both life and nature. 

Some loathe poetry, while others love it. For us, though, poems provide wisdom – especially the beautiful works by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.

After news of her death, aged 83, people from various countries and continents have shared their favourite poems that she’s crafted throughout her career. Having produced more than 15 poetry and essay collections, Oliver gained a name for herself by sharing simple yet thought-provoking pieces. Notably, her muses were owls, butterflies, frogs and geese as she always looked to the outdoors for inspiration.

Taking to Twitter, Hilary Clinton shared a touching tribute to the world-renowned writer. 

We’ve selected some of our favourite pieces of Oliver’s poetry. Happy reading. 

1) Don’t ever waste your time worrying

2) It’s important to seize every day 

3) You must take the good with the bad 

4) Never fear your own happiness

5) Embrace the unknown 

6) Never take life for granted 

7) Be fearless 

8) Appreciate nature and your loved ones 

Images: Getty / Instagram 

Topics

Share this article

Author

Susan Devaney

Susan Devaney is a digital journalist for Stylist.co.uk, writing about fashion, beauty, travel, feminism, and everything else in-between.

Recommended by Susan Devaney

Life

15 key life lessons we learned from the original Sabrina the Teenage Witch

From tackling addictions to unleashing our inner witch

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

5 life lessons we learned from the Spice Girls

Girl power is back.

Posted by
Susan Devaney
Published
Life

8 invaluable life lessons we learned from Romy & Michele

(Including the true inventor of the Post-it)

Posted by
Harriet Hall
Published
People

Anne Hathaway on the 5 important life lessons she learned from Julie Andrews

“I was lucky enough to have learned from the best at the very beginning,” notes the Princess Diaries star.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published