8 important life lessons we can learn from poet Mary Oliver

Some loathe poetry, while others love it. For us, though, poems provide wisdom – especially the beautiful works by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.

After news of her death, aged 83, people from various countries and continents have shared their favourite poems that she’s crafted throughout her career. Having produced more than 15 poetry and essay collections, Oliver gained a name for herself by sharing simple yet thought-provoking pieces. Notably, her muses were owls, butterflies, frogs and geese as she always looked to the outdoors for inspiration.

Taking to Twitter, Hilary Clinton shared a touching tribute to the world-renowned writer.