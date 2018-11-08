Michelle Obama’s most inspiring quotes on love, equality and freedom

“When people ask how a girl from a working-class family on the South Side of Chicago got to where I am, they think I’m some kind of unicorn,” says Michelle Obama. “Becoming is about the ordinariness of a very extraordinary story.”

At a key moment for US politics, the release of Mrs Obama’s memoir – telling her story from growing up in Chicago to becoming a lawyer and meeting her husband to her eight years at the White House – couldn’t be more timely. Since she’s a woman who knows the power of words, let’s remember some of her finest…