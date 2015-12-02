The 50 most moving lines in literature

Our most treasured books are a place of solace in times of need, a calm oasis when life gets rough, or a world in which we can sail away on elated spirits as our favourite authors and poets take us deep into the lives of our literary friends.

Whether we need to laugh or cry, nothing beats curling up with a cup of tea and whiling away an afternoon swept up in a beautiful love story or a heart-breaking tragedy.

From Homer to Hemingway, grab a tissue and read on for our round-up of the most beautiful examples of the written word: