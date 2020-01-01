Today, though, I’m less squeamish about acknowledging my appreciation of a good quote. The older I get, the more willing I am to admit that I hardly know anything – so why wouldn’t I turn to the collective wisdom of the world’s greatest writers, thinkers, artists, politicians, entrepreneurs and activists? I even have a motivational quote by Picasso framed on my desk at home: “Inspiration exists, but it has to find you working.”

With the start of 2020 now upon us, I got thinking about inspirational quotes again. The beginning of a new year can elicit all kinds of emotions, running the gamut from excitement to melancholy to outright terror – and given the pressure so many of us feel to reinvent ourselves in January, it can be an overwhelming time.

With that in mind, I set out to track down literary quotes by authors and poets to make everyone feel steadier as the new year begins – whether you’re raring to go or wishing you could hide under your duvet for a few more weeks.