closing lines of books

The Best 100 Opening Lines From Books is one of Stylist’s most popular piece of content ever. In homage to that fact, we asked former Stylist contributors to share the opening lines that mean the most to them.

Click here for the reasons behind their choices

Exclusive illustration: Quentin Blake

  • No Woman, No Cry: My life With Bob Marley

    Chosen by: Vicky McClure

    “I was an ambitious girl child. I knew even then that I had to be, in that environment of thugs, thieves, killers, prostitutes, gamblers – you name it, you’d find it in Trench Town.”

    No Woman, No Cry: My life With Bob Marley, Rita Marley

  • Brighton Rock

    Chosen by: Julie Burchill

    “Hale knew, before he had been in Brighton three hours, that they meant to murder him.”

    Brighton Rock by Graham Greene

  • The Year Of Magical Thinking

    Chosen by: Miriam González Durántez

    “Life changes fast. Life changes in the instant. You sit down to dinner and life as you know it ends. The question of self-pity.”

    The Year Of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion

  • I Capture The Castle

    Chosen by: Liz Jones

    “I write this sitting in the kitchen sink.”

    I Capture The Castle, Dodie Smith

  • The Siren And Selected Writings

    Chosen by: Manolo Blahnik

    “With everyone, I think, memories of early childhood consist of a series of visual impressions, many very clear but lacking any sense of chronology.”

    The Siren And Selected Writings, Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa

  • Still Life With Woodpecker

    Chosen by: Davina McCall

    “If this typewriter can’t do it, then f*** it, it can’t be done.”

    Still Life With Woodpecker, Tom Robbins

  • Grimm’s Fairy Tales

    Chosen by: Miranda Hart

    “Once upon a time…”

    Grimm’s Fairy Tales, Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm

  • Many Lives, Many Masters

    Chosen by: Jennifer Aniston

    “The first time I saw Catherine she was wearing a vivid crimson dress and was nervously leafing through a magazine in my waiting room. She was visibly out of breath.”

    Many Lives, Many Masters, Dr Brian Weiss

  • Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit

    Jeanette Winterson, Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit

    Chosen by: Dawn O'Porter

    “Like most people I lived for a long time with my mother and father. My father liked to watch the wrestling, my mother liked to wrestle: it didn’t matter what. She was in the white corner and that was that.”

    Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, Jeanette Winterson

  • The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself

    Chosen by: Leona Lewis

    “In case you hadn’t noticed, you have a mental dialogue going on inside your head that never stops. It just keeps going and going. Have you ever wondered why it talks in there? How does it decide what to say and when to say it?”

    The Untethered Soul: The Journey Beyond Yourself, Michael A Singer

  • A Tale Of Two Cities

    Chosen by: Clare Balding

    “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way.”

    A Tale Of Two Cities, Charles Dickens

  • Eureka Street

    Chosen by: Clémence Poésy

    “All stories are love stories.”

    Eureka Street, Robert McLiam Wilson

  • The Catcher in the Rye

    “If you really want to hear about it, the first thing you'll probably want to know is where I was born, and what my lousy childhood was like, and how my parents were occupied and all before they had me, and all that David Copperfield kind of crap, but I don't feel like going into it, if you want to know the truth."

    The Catcher in the Rye, JD Salinger

  • Rebecca

    "Last night I dreamt I went to Manderley again."

    Rebecca, Daphne du Maurier

  • Anna Karenina

    "All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way."

    Anna Karenina, Leo Tolstoy

  • Pride & Prejudice

    “It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife.”

    Pride & Prejudice, Jane Austen

  • Mrs Dalloway

    “Mrs. Dalloway said she would buy the flowers herself.”

    Mrs Dalloway, Virginia Woolfe

  • The Metamorphosis and Other Stories

    “As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect."

    The Metamorphosis and Other Stories, Franz Kafka

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

    “Mr and Mrs Dursley, of number four Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much.”

    Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, JK Rowling

  • The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime

    “It was 7 minutes after midnight. The dog was lying on the grass in the middle of the lawn in front of Mrs Shears' house. Its eyes were closed.”

    The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime, Mark Haddon

  • The Time Travellers Wife

    “Clare: It’s hard being left behind. I wait for Henry, not knowing where he is, wondering if he’s okay. It’s hard to be the one who stays.”

    The Time Travellers Wife , Audrey Niffenegger

  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

    “When Mr Bilbo Baggins of Bag End announced that he would shortly be celebrating his eleventyifirst birthday with a party of special magnificence, there was much talk and excitement in Hobbiton.”

    The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, J.R.R. Tolkein

  • Love in the Time of Cholera

    “It was inevitable: the scent of bitter almonds always reminded him of the fate of unrequited love.”

    Love in the Time of Cholera, Gabriel García Márquez

  • Wuthering Heights

    "1801 – I have just returned from a visit to my landlord – the solitary neighbour that I shall be troubled with.”

    Wuthering Heights, Emily Brontë

  • The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

    "There was a boy called Eustace Clarence Scrubb, and he almost deserved it."

    The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, C. S. Lewis.

  • Vanity Fair

    "As the Manager of the Performance sits before the curtain on the boards, and, looks into the Fair, a feeling of profound melancholy comes over him in his survey of the bustling place."

    Vanity Fair, William Makepeace Thackeray

  • Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

    "Alice was beginning to get very tired of sitting by her sister on the riverbank, and of having nothing to do: once or twice she had peeped into the book her sister was reading, but it had no pictures or conversations in it, 'and what is the use of a book', thought Alice, 'without pictures or conversation?"

    Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Lewis Caroll

  • Matilda

    "It's a funny thing about mothers and fathers. Even when their own child is the most disgusting little blister you could ever imagine, they still think that he or she is wonderful."

    Matilda, Roald Dahl

  • Atonement

    “The play – for Which Briony had designed the posters, programs and tickets, constructed the sales booth out of a folding screen tipped on its side, and lined the collection box in red crêpe paper – was written by her in a two-day tempest of composition, causing her to miss a breakfast and a lunch.”

    Atonement, Ian McEwan

  • Where the Heart Is

    "Novalee Nation, seventeen, seven months pregnant, thirty-seven pounds overweight - and superstitious about sevens - shifted uncomfortably in the seat of the old Plymouth and ran her hands down the curve of her belly.”

    Where the Heart Is, Billie Letts

  • The Princess Bride

    “This is my favorite book in all the world, though I have never read it.”

    The Princess Bride, William Goldman

  • Peter Pan and Wendy

    “All children, except one, grow up.”

    Peter Pan, JM Barrie

  • The Godfather

    Amergo Bonasera sat in New York Criminal Court Number 3 and waited for justice; vengeance on the men who had so cruelly hurt his daughter, who had tried to dishonor her.

    The Godfather, Mario Puzo

  • Gone With The Wind

    "Scarlett O'Hara was not beautiful, but men seldom realized it when caught by her charm as the Tarleton twins were."

    Gone With The Wind, Margaret Mitchell

  • 1984

    "It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen."

    1984, George Orwell

  • The Invisible Man

    "The stranger came early in February, one wintry day, through a biting wind and a driving snow, the last snowfall of the year, over the down, walking as it seemed from Bramblehurst railway station, and carrying a little black portmanteau in his thickly gloved hand."

    The Invisible Man , H. G. Wells

  • Ishmael: An Adventure of the Mind and Spirit

    "The first time I read the ad, I choked and cursed and spat and threw the paper to the floor."

    Ishmael, Daniel Quinn.

  • All The Pretty Horses

    "The candleflame and the image of the candleflame caught in the pierglass twisted and righted when he entered the hall and again when he shut the door.”

    All the Pretty Horses, Cormac McCarthy

  • Old Man's War

    “I did two things on my seventy-fifth birthday. I visited my wife's grave. Then I joined the army.”

    Old Man's War, John Scalzi

  • American Psycho

    “ABANDON ALL HOPE YE WHO ENTER HERE is scrawled in blood red lettering on the side of the Chemical Bank near the corner of Eleventh and First and is in print large enough to be seen from the backseat of the cab as it lurches forward in the traffic leaving Wall Street and just as Timothy Price notices the words a bus pulls up, the advertisement for Les Miserables on its side blocking his view, but Price who is with Pierce & Pierce and twenty-six doesn't seem to care because he tells the driver he will give him five dollars to turn up the radio, ‘Be My Baby’ on WYNN, and the driver, black, not American, does so.”

    American Psycho, Bret Easton Ellis

  • The War Of The Worlds

    “No one would have believed, in the last years of the nineteenth century, that this world was being watched keenly and closely by intelligences greater than man's and yet as mortal as his own; that as men busied themselves about their various concerns they were being scrutinized and studied, perhaps almost as narrowly as a man with a microscope might scrutinize the transient creatures that swarm and multiply in a drop of water.”

    The War of the Worlds, H. G. Wells

  • This Side Of Paradise

    “Amory Blaine inherited from his mother every trait, except the stray inexpressible few, that made him worth while.”

    This Side of Paradise, F. Scott Fitzgerald.

  • The Clown

    "It was dark by the time I reached Bonn, and I forced myself not to succumb to the series of mechanical actions which had taken hold of me in five years of traveling back and forth: down the station steps, up the station steps, put down my suitcase, take my ticket out of my coat pocket, pick up my suitcase, hand in my ticket, cross over to the newstand, buy the evening newspaper, go outside and signal for a taxi."

    The Clown, Heinrich Böll

  • The Blind Assassin

    "Ten days after the war ended, my sister Laura drove a car off a bridge."

    The Blind Assassin, Margaret Atwood

  • Bastard Our Of Carolina

    "I've been called Bone all my life, but my name's Ruth Anne."

    Bastard Out of Carolina, Dorothy Allison

