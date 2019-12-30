Quotes for the daily grind

Quote on perspective

“When you wake up in the morning, Pooh,” said Piglet at last, “what’s the first thing you say to yourself?”

“What’s for breakfast?” said Pooh. “What do you say, Piglet?”

“I say, I wonder what’s going to happen exciting today?” said Piglet.

Pooh nodded thoughtfully. “It’s the same thing,” he said.

Quote on slowing down

“Don’t underestimate the value of Doing Nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering.”

Quote on self rewards

“Pooh always liked a little something at eleven o’clock in the morning, and he was very glad to see Rabbit getting out the plates and mugs; and when Rabbit said, ‘Honey or condensed milk with your bread?’ he was so excited that he said, ‘Both,’ and then, so as not to seem greedy, he added, ‘But don’t bother about the bread, please.’”

Quote on missed goals

“Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there some day.”

Quote on comfort zones

“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”

Quote on mistakes

“My spelling is Wobbly. It’s good spelling but it Wobbles, and the letters get in the wrong places.”