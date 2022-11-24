Read an exclusive extract of Naoise Dolan’s compelling new novel

They got engaged like this.

In Dublin they went to a house party, and walked home along cobblestoned lanes. Celine was twenty-six and Luke was twenty-eight. He was tall and lean and dark-haired, and wore a half-tucked pale blue shirt. She was tastefully ugly: square face, flat black sandals. Although the night was warm, she had gloves on.

Both were fast talkers, but his tone was steady while her own had more vigour. They discussed two of the guests who’d broken up.

‘I don’t think they spoke to each other all night,’ Celine said.

‘Honestly they should have ended it sooner,’ Luke replied.

‘How so?’

‘I mean, break-ups always suck. But they suck a lot less if you end it while you still like each other.’

They went down a street of terraces, opened their red panelled front door, and climbed the rickety communal stairs. Their two-room flat was in No. 23, a subdivided Georgian townhouse. The boiler kept breaking, the main local amenity was the man who sold weed from his Nissan, and rent was two thousand euro per month.