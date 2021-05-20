One of the silver linings of lockdown was having the time to hunker down with a good book. And while normality is creeping back in, there’s no reason to stop your lockdown reading habits now. If you’ve already made a serious dent in your pile of previously unread books, we’ve got the perfect line-up of reader events to inspire your next novel purchase.

Jessie Cave, Alix O’Neill, Sarah Winman and Nadifa Mohamed will all be taking to the virtual Stylist Literary Festival stage to read excerpts from their upcoming book releases as part of our bedtime stories series.