The Stylist Literary Festival is our first ever month-long festival, with 20 events taking place online throughout June. We’ll be giving you exclusive access to the writers behind the biggest book releases of the year.
One of the silver linings of lockdown was having the time to hunker down with a good book. And while normality is creeping back in, there’s no reason to stop your lockdown reading habits now. If you’ve already made a serious dent in your pile of previously unread books, we’ve got the perfect line-up of reader events to inspire your next novel purchase.
Jessie Cave, Alix O’Neill, Sarah Winman and Nadifa Mohamed will all be taking to the virtual Stylist Literary Festival stage to read excerpts from their upcoming book releases as part of our bedtime stories series.
Bedtime Stories: The Fortune Men by Nadifa Mohamed, Wednesday 2 June, 9-9.30pm
The Fortune Men may be set in Cardiff’s Tiger Bay way back in the 1950s but Nadifa Mohamed’s captivating writing reminds us of the brutality of British history and the lessons we can learn from it.
Bedtime Stories: Still Life by Sarah Winman, Wednesday 9 June, 9-9.30pm
The author of Sunday Times bestseller When God Was A Rabbit takes us from the piazzas of Florence to the smog of the East End as she reads from her new book, Still Life. The enchanting novel tells the tale of a chance meeting in wartime Tuscany and an unlikely friendship in the harshest of backdrops.
Bedtime Stories: The Troubles With Us by Alix O'Neill, Wednesday 16 June, 9-9.30pm
Do you have a Derry Girls shaped hole in your life? Alix O’Neill is here to fill it as she reads from her hilarious memoir about growing up in Northern Ireland in the 90s.
The Troubles With Us is a story of a teenage girl growing up in Belfast, from the real terror of bomb raids to the drama of perfecting a fake tan.
Bedtime Stories: Sunset by Jessie Cave, Wednesday 23 June, 9-9.30pm
Whether it’s for her role as Lavender Brown in the Harry Potter films or her highly relatable illustrations on Instagram, it’s fair to say we’re pretty enamoured with Jessie Cave. Which is why we can’t wait to get our hands on her debut novel, Sunset. The story is an ode to the powerful – and sometimes difficult – bonds we share with siblings, and how these relationships shape us.
