Why Instagram poet Rupi Kaur credits her success to female friendship

Plus, Kaur’s feed is hardly filled with the usual holidays and food fodder that the majority of us post – by sharing such visceral and honest poems about life and love she is putting herself in the vulnerable position of being out-rightly judged for her emotions. Describing how, in the early days of her career, she would “literally toss [her] phone to the other side of the room and run away” whenever she posted anything, she has kept the whole production of her second book under wraps, to preserve the purity of what she is trying to say.

“When I was first putting out new pieces twice a week it was scary, especially talking about difficult things that had not happened to me and knowing that people would project that onto me,” she says. “I had to walk around with the weight of that… I needed to take a step back and say, let me put a whole collection together and then I will post it when I am ready.

“It would feel like so much judgement, say if I put up a new post from the new book and it only got a certain amount of likes, and that wasn’t enough… it’s not something I want to live with, and it’s not something I want to think about, when I’m trying to create something beautiful and pure.”

Of course, there is an added layer of insecurity that comes with publically posting poetry about your lovelife, and I was curious to know whether any of the exes Kaur writes about had ever been in touch with her about her words.

“No – I think they’re too scared,” she laughs. “I feel bad for my exes. Sometimes I’ll share something they know is about them and I’ll notice that I get a block here and there.”

And Kaur’s response to these digital reactions is much the same as what we would expect from reading her books.

“You walked all over me but it’s not happening again,” she says bluntly.