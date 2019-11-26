Daisy Jones and the Six: everything we know about Reese Witherspoon’s new series
Reese Witherspoon has announced she is adapting the best-selling book, “Daisy Jones and The Six”. Here is everything we know about the series so far.
Daisy Jones and the Six, a Reese Witherspoon’s book club pick, is set to come to life in a new television series that will be executive produced by Witherspoon herself.
Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the 12-episode musical series will follow the rise and fall of a renowned rock band in the 1970s.
What is the plot of “Daisy Jones and The Six”?
In the book, lead singer Daisy Jones is “born into privilege but ignored by her selfish parents. She is a spirited and enigmatic singer/songwriter who comes of age and rises to rock superstardom against the backdrop of the LA music scene in the 1970s,” as per Variety.
Who has been cast in “Daisy Jones and The Six”?
Riley Keough will play Jones in the musical limited series. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: “I’m so honoured to be your Daisy.”
This is not the actor’s first project exploring music stardom either. She previously starred alongside Kirsten Stewart and Dakota Fanning in The Runaways, a film about the rise of the band that introduced Joan Jett and Cherie Currie to the world. She also went on to star in films including Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road.
What’s more, Keough’s genes will put her in good stead: she is the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
She will star alongside Camila Marrone, who will play the girlfriend of lead singer Billy Dunne and “the band’s centre of gravity”. According to Deadline, Marrone’s character “follows the love of her life in his pursuit of rock stardom only to discover her own potential along the way”.
Who is directing “Daisy Jones and The Six”?
Niki Caro, who directed Whale Rider and 2020’s Mulan, will helm multiple episodes of the series, including the pilot, along with executive producing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This will be Caro’s second foray into television directing, having previously helmed the series Anne With an E.
In addition to Caro, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn and Will Graham will also executive produce. The show was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber, who will also executive produce.
When will “Daisy Jones and The Six” air?
There is no news yet on the show release date. Safe to say, Hello Sunshine has a lot in the pipeline with Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere and Legally Blonde 3 – watch this space.
