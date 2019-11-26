Who has been cast in “Daisy Jones and The Six”?

Riley Keough will play Jones in the musical limited series. Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: “I’m so honoured to be your Daisy.”

This is not the actor’s first project exploring music stardom either. She previously starred alongside Kirsten Stewart and Dakota Fanning in The Runaways, a film about the rise of the band that introduced Joan Jett and Cherie Currie to the world. She also went on to star in films including Magic Mike and Mad Max: Fury Road.

What’s more, Keough’s genes will put her in good stead: she is the eldest grandchild of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

She will star alongside Camila Marrone, who will play the girlfriend of lead singer Billy Dunne and “the band’s centre of gravity”. According to Deadline, Marrone’s character “follows the love of her life in his pursuit of rock stardom only to discover her own potential along the way”.