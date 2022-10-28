(Re)Presenting Romance prize: read the love story that was crowned our winner

While Dionne was temporarily disarmed, Mina surged forward with her hands on her hips. “Oh, so you do know that other people live in this block? Ever heard of volume control?” she snapped.

The guy opened his mouth to speak, probably to give some piss poor excuse for the excessive and extended racket. A small audience had assembled. Partygoers poked their heads round like a mob of tipsy meerkats.

One of them asked, “Who’s at the door, bro?”

The voice belonged to Seun, a sleepy boy who Dionne vaguely recognised from her seminars. At nine o’clock on most weekday mornings, he could be found at the back of the lecture hall with his head tipped back and mouth slack, sleeping soundly through the professor’s presentation. This was the most animated Dionne had ever seen him.

“The girls from downstairs,” the boy at the door shouted over his shoulder. He turned back to face Dionne and Mina. “Hey, I’m Arinze.”

Of course, Dionne knew this already. Arinze held out his hand in a pathetic peace offering. Mina looked him up and down, her feline eyes narrowed with barely concealed distaste.

“You lot were the ones banging on the floor? That’s proper rude, you know,” Seun joked. “If you wanted an invite that bad, you could have just asked. Join us, still.”

“Shut up, man,” Arinze said, not unkindly. He looked back apologetically. “He’s kinda right though. I feel like we owe you. The least we can do is offer you a drink or something.”

“Well, we’re not really dressed for a party,” Dionne muttered, gesturing to her three-quarter zip fleece, cargo trousers, and the passion twists scraped up in a precarious bun atop her head. Mina stood beside her, decked out in a cosy knit dress. Their outfits were just about presentable enough to be worn outside of the comfort of their home, but certainly not up to the standard of a night out.

Arinze’s eyes settled on Dionne, meeting her gaze squarely. “Well, I think you look good. Come in,” he insisted after a pause, stepping back for the girls to enter the flat.

Dionne tried to ignore the prickling heat rising rapidly from her chest to her face and turned to Mina to ask the silent question of what to do next. The options were relatively simple: Dionne could either return to her flat and continue fighting for her life to complete her essay whilst eating the struggle meal of room temperature rice and stew. Or Dionne could join the festivities hosted by a bunch of boys she had wanted to engage in hand-to-hand combat with just moments ago.

Mina shrugged, the offer of free drinks enough to tempt her inside. All seemed to have been forgotten and forgiven. She wandered into the flat as if she owned it, and Dionne shuffled behind. Inside, there were more people than the flat could accommodate. Almost immediately, Mina bumped into someone she recognised, drunk and delighted to see her, who swept her up into conversation.

Dionne turned around when she felt a presence behind her. It was Arinze, smiling his tender, tentative smile.

“You want a drink?”

“Yeah, all right,” Dionne said.

Then Arinze’s hand was at her elbow, steering her in the direction of a rickety dining table that the boys were using as a makeshift bar. Empty plastic cups were strewn across the crepe tablecloth, scattered amongst half-drunk bottles of alcohol and jumbo discount fizzy drinks. Dionne watched him pour her a cup of rum and coke, and mumbled a ‘thanks’ when he passed it over to her.

“What was your name again? I don’t think I caught it at the door,” Arinze asked, grabbing a fistful of ice from the cooler underneath the table and dumping it into his own drink.