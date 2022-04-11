The prize will be judged by a panel of experts: renowned authors Sareeta Domingo, Talia Hibbert and Lindsey Kelk; editorial director at HarperFiction, Martha Ashby; literary agent at The Good Literary Agency Kemi Ogunsanwo and Stylist’s features editor Meena Alexander. Looking for all kinds of adult romantic fiction with a particular interest in romcoms, they’re set to spend the summer narrowing down submissions to a shortlist of the most exciting new voices.

“There is a clear need to ensure that the beauty of romantic fiction is one that should reflect the realities of a broad range of readers, from different backgrounds and experiences,” says Ogunsanwo. “I am incredibly excited about the quality, diversity and breadth of writing that we expect to see come out of such a wonderful initiative.”

If you’re just starting out in your writing career, don’t let that put you off – there’s no requirement to have a finished manuscript before you enter and inexperienced writers are actively encouraged to apply.

Sound like the big break you’ve been waiting for? Here’s everything you need to know to get involved.