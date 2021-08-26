“I don’t even remember the sex, I just remember, I would try and plan journeys from one place to another and I’d imagine every road that you’d have to go down to get to there, until the sex was over,” Layla explains. “And if you asked me what happened during the sex, how did it go, I wouldn’t even be able to tell you. But I could tell you a really good route of how to get to a certain place.”

This idea of feeling you owe someone sex is not an uncommon experience. On the internet, you will find scores of Reddit posts, blogs, and articles about this aspect of our dating culture. In a post on r/relationships, one woman asks fellow Redditors whether she owes her male date sex after he paid for their $350 dinner. The Redditor explains that her date insisted on taking her out and he chose a ‘super fancy restaurant’ where he ordered an extravagantly expensive bottle of wine. He proceeded to take her all over town for pricy drinks and dessert, spending a total of more than $350 in one evening.

“Neither of us is in a position to live extravagantly, so, to me, his doing this signals that he really likes me,” she writes. “I like him a lot, too, but I don’t feel able to reciprocate the way (I think) he thinks I should. We haven’t had sex yet, but we’ve made out, gotten naked and I give him BJs every time we are together.”

This idea doesn’t come out of women’s imaginations. It’s uncomfortable to think about, but this is an ingrained aspect of sexual culture that sometimes rears its ugly head. This expectation to pay someone back after they’ve bought dinner or drinks isn’t just an implicit expectation, it explicitly manifests itself through requests for reimbursement, as if one end of the bargain has not been held up.