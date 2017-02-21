Feminist writer Roxane Gay has criticised a publishing house after they cancelled their book deal with far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, saying that their decision was driven by “business” rather than by any desire to “do the right thing”.

Publishers Simon & Schuster recently withdrew their contract with Yiannopoulos – an openly misogynistic and anti-feminist figurehead of the internet’s “alt-right” movement – after an old podcast surfaced in which he appeared to endorse paedophilia.

In the unearthed tape, the ultra-conservative gay commentator and senior editor at right-wing media organisation Breitbart News argued that young boys “discover who they are” through relationships with older men.

In response to the outcry over Yiannopoulos’ comments, a spokesperson for Threshold Editions – an imprint of Simon & Schuster – announced on Monday that they had cancelled the publication of his memoirs, Dangerous, for which he had been offered an advance of £201,300 ($250,000).