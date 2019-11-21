I am the Goldilocks of romance novels: I like my love stories not too hot, but not too cold. Bring on the passionate love affairs, yes, but show the dark and the messy bits, too.

In André Aciman’s blockbuster debut Call Me By Your Name (2007), Elio and Oliver’s heady romance dances along the borders of fantasy but never tips into sheer ridiculousness (bar, perhaps, that peach scene). But Aciman fails to maintain that fine balance in Find Me, a book full of melodramatic professions of love yet devoid of the one thing we’re hoping for: an ending for Elio and Oliver we can truly believe in.

In Royals, on the other hand, the grim reality of the main characters’ lives is exactly what makes their intense love shine so brightly, like a light in the darkness.