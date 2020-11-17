Following the incredible success of milk and honey and the sun and her flowers, best-selling author Rupi Kaur is back with her third collection of poetry and illustrations, home body.

In Kaur’s typical style – lyrical, emotive, honest and enlightening are just a few of the words that come to mind – home body takes us on a reflective journey of self-discovery. It features the snippets of inner dialogue that many of us wish we were able to articulate out loud for ourselves.