Rupi Kaur’s home body is a beautiful expression of self love (and is available to buy now)
- Jazmin Kopotsha
In Rupi Kaur’s third collection of poetry and illustration, she explores the many facets of identity in what she describes as a “love letter to the self.” Ahead, Stylist shares an exclusive extract from Kaur’s home body.
Following the incredible success of milk and honey and the sun and her flowers, best-selling author Rupi Kaur is back with her third collection of poetry and illustrations, home body.
In Kaur’s typical style – lyrical, emotive, honest and enlightening are just a few of the words that come to mind – home body takes us on a reflective journey of self-discovery. It features the snippets of inner dialogue that many of us wish we were able to articulate out loud for ourselves.
Spanning the many intersections of identity including femininity and masculinity, love and acceptance, home and family, mental health and depression, Kaur’s latest collection is sure to satisfy existing fans and inspire new ones to explore her distinct brand of poetic expression as a means to better understand themselves and others.
Though it all sounds rather profound, the beauty of Kaur is the straight forward resonance of her writing. And, in an exclusive extract shared with Stylist, you’ll find a short passage that will hopefully help you find strength in some of your darker moments:
i am not a victim of my life
what i went through
pulled a warrior out of me
and it is my greatest honour to be her
- rupi kaur
“I’m excited to share this new collection with the world,” Kaur said of home body.
“It was written as a love letter to the self – a reminder that we must always take the time to fill up on love, acceptance and community. We cant make it anywhere alone. We need each other. Together, a better world is possible.”
home body, by Rupi Kaur
Home body by Rupi Kaur, £12.99 is published by Simon & Schuster and is available in paperback from 17 November 2020
Images: Amrita Singh