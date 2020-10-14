Books

Sally Rooney has some exciting book news for Normal People fans

Hollie Richardson
Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Normal People

This beautiful Normal People coffee table book is a must-have for all the Sally Rooney fans out there.

BBC Three’s Normal People is perhaps one of the most successful book-to-TV adaptations of all time. 

Sally Rooney’s story of Marianne and Connell’s relationship had us all gripped in lockdown. The show’s depiction of love, sexmental health, displacement and social class made beautifully compelling viewing. 

And although we’re pretty sure that’s where the lovers’ story ends, Rooney has just announced something big for fans.

The complete screenplays of the series will be published in a new book called Normal People: The Scripts. Rooney worked on the scripts with Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe to perfectly adapt the novel for the screen. 

The collection also features an exclusive introduction from director Lenny Abrahamson and iconic images from the show. Let’s take a look at it…

Normal People: The Scripts
Normal People: The Scripts is the perfect book for Sally Rooney fans.

As you can see, it’s a beautiful book complete with amazing stills from the series. The book is being published by Faber and it is scheduled for 12 November 2020 – just in time to treat yourself or a friend for Christmas. 

Normal People: The Scripts.
An inside look of Normal People: The Scripts.

Although we’re still waiting for a third novel from Rooney, she did recently announce that her first novel, Conversations With Friends, is also being adapted for the small screen. It will be produced by the same team behind Normal People and will air on BBC iPlayer. 

Filming is yet to start on the series but in the meantime this Normal People coffee table book is the perfect thing to keep us going until then.

BBC Three, Faber

