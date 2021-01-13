Books

Beautiful World, Where Are You: Sally Rooney’s new book will be published this year

Sally Rooney

Here’s everything we know about Sally Rooney’s third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, which will be published later this year.

We can all agree that BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People pretty much saved a lot of people in the first lockdown. We were obsessed with the on-screen retelling of Marianne and Connell’s love story

Of course, nobody who read the award-winning 2018 book was surprised by how good it was. Rooney is one of the freshest and most exciting contemporary names in the literary world, after all. 

That’s why we were very excited when it was recently announced that her debut novel, Conversations With Friends, is also getting the TV treatment. 

And now, we’ve got even more Rooney news…

It’s just been announced that Rooney’s third novel will be published on 7 September. 

Faber and Faber shared the news on Twitter this week (Tuesday 12 January), alongside a photograph of the finished manuscript of Beautiful World, Where Are You

The publisher also shared a link to a website for the book, where a synopsis reads: “Alice, a novelist, meets Felix, who works in a warehouse, and asks him if he’d like to travel to Rome with her. In Dublin, her best friend Eileen is getting over a breakup and slips back into flirting with Simon, a man she has known since childhood.

“Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon are still young – but life is catching up with them. They desire each other, they delude each other, they get together, they break apart. They have sex, they worry about sex, they worry about their friendships and the world they live in. Are they standing in the last lighted room before the darkness, bearing witness to something? Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?”

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in Normal People
Normal People author Sally Rooney has a new book coming out in 2021.

As reported in The Guardian, Alex Bowler, the publisher at Faber who acquired the novel, called it “a book of friendship and sex, art and faith, power and love. It absorbs you once again in the inner lives of characters with brilliant minds and aching hearts, while marking the next creative leap from a singular writer. The book scintillates with intelligence, empathy and, yes, beauty.”

Faber will publish the novel in hardback, along with two special editions exclusive to Waterstones and independent bookshops. You can pre-order a copy on the Beautiful World, Where Are You website

And in the meantime, this is the perfect excuse to re-watch Normal People over the weekend.

