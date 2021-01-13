We can all agree that BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People pretty much saved a lot of people in the first lockdown. We were obsessed with the on-screen retelling of Marianne and Connell’s love story.

Of course, nobody who read the award-winning 2018 book was surprised by how good it was. Rooney is one of the freshest and most exciting contemporary names in the literary world, after all.

That’s why we were very excited when it was recently announced that her debut novel, Conversations With Friends, is also getting the TV treatment.