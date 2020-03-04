WORDS HAVE SHAPED MY LIFE

Reading has always been where I go for everything – comfort, fun, a social life. I was sick when I was young and I was out of school – the only reason I got an education is the fiction I read: Little Women, Anne Of Green Gables, Black Beauty. There is nothing that has shaped who I am as much as the books I’ve read. I have bad anxiety, and reading has been a coping tool.

JUDGING IS A DREAM COME TRUE

I’m never going to be able to work again because this is all I dreamed of doing. Having said that, it’s been – even for an avid reader – a big step up. I normally read a book a week, but there have been around 60 books in the past few months.

A WOMEN-ONLY PRIZE IS ESSENTIAL

I was this geeky 16-year-old who checked the Booker and Pulitzer lists, so I read everything by Philip Roth and Jonathan Franzen. When I started following the Women’s Prize it was like, ‘Oh wait, I don’t only have to read about men having mid-life crises.’