Over the last 18 months, we’ve had to treasure the small joys in life. To search for the moments of warmth and togetherness. And no TV show has given us more of those nuggets of unified happiness than Schitt’s Creek.

The globally successful show that follows the lives of the formerly wealthy Rose family as they navigate life without money has provided the exact antidote to all of the stresses that life mid-pandemic has thrown at us.

Whether it was being mesmerised by melodramatic matriarch Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and her wig changes or navigating the on-again, off-again relationship between Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Ted (Dustin Milligan); wherever the Rose family were at in their lives, we were along for the ride. And loved every single second of it.