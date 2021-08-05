Schitt’s Creek creators Dan and Eugene Levy are releasing a book to celebrate the show
- Kiran Meeda
This beautifully illustrated coffee table book will be a must-have for all Schitt’s Creek fans still in mourning…
Over the last 18 months, we’ve had to treasure the small joys in life. To search for the moments of warmth and togetherness. And no TV show has given us more of those nuggets of unified happiness than Schitt’s Creek.
The globally successful show that follows the lives of the formerly wealthy Rose family as they navigate life without money has provided the exact antidote to all of the stresses that life mid-pandemic has thrown at us.
Whether it was being mesmerised by melodramatic matriarch Moira (Catherine O’Hara) and her wig changes or navigating the on-again, off-again relationship between Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Ted (Dustin Milligan); wherever the Rose family were at in their lives, we were along for the ride. And loved every single second of it.
So when the show came to an end with its sixth season in April last year, breaking a million hearts in the process, there was nothing left to do but rewatch it on Netflix – until now.
Stylist can exclusively reveal that Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, the father and son co-creators of the show, are bringing the world a brand new book, Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story Of Schitt’s Creek. The coffee-table tome will celebrate the show that healed our broken souls – and won nine Emmy awards in the process – and will be available from 26 October.
The book will be packed with character profiles on each family member as well as delving into key moments like David and Patrick’s first kiss (we don’t believe any Schitt’s fan can hear Simply The Best without sobbing) and the town’s iconic performance of Cabaret.
There will also be an illustrated catalogue of all of David’s jumpers, a guide to Moira’s vocabulary (altogether now: “bebe”) and a rundown of Alexis’s adventures, alongside beautiful pictures from the making of the show.
So while the show has bid its final farewells, hopefully this new book will fill the void it left and be just as good as spending the night at the Rosebud Motel.
Best Wishes, Warmest Regards by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, £25.00 is available to pre-order now
Images: Trapeze, Getty