In today’s market for second coming of age stories, there is “more focus on relatability now”, says editor Victoria Haslam. “It’s incredibly reassuring to know that other people don’t have everything all figured out.” It’s not hard to see the appeal, as Lord puts it: “I like reading about people trying and failing to work it out because I’m very much doing that myself.”

Lord and Rae both set out to take these less glamorous elements of your 20s, stripping them back to reveal the darker side, and adding humour where they felt appropriate. While Lord’s memoir peels away the wrapping paper that surrounds the ‘ugly parts’ of heartbreak, Rae’s memoir dives into her life as a young Black girl becoming a woman in London. Both visit the shores of grief and hurt without jeopardising the comical elements of their experiences and highlight the importance of surrounding friendships during this period.

Our 20s can be exhilarating, but they can nose dive into ugly territory incredibly quickly. Rae notes her book has “no real moral or ending because I’m still unsure and don’t yet have an understanding of being a real-life grown-up.” She hopes her book allows readers to give themselves the grace of understanding that this is OK, so that they “know it might not get better; it might even get worse”.

Similarly, El-Wardany, whose debut These Impossible Things was released this year, believes that it is the rawness with which this age group feels their emotions that makes them seek it out in books. “Everything is so urgent and real and big when you’re in your early 20s,” she says, adding: “You feel everything so keenly and with such depth, and I think there’s great comfort in putting those emotions on the page.”