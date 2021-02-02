Pippa says the most popular self-help books out there at the moment can be split into two categories: less intimidating and more approachable self-care books and “stealth” books.

Explaining what “stealth” means, she gives the examples of Elizabeth Day’s How To Fail, Dolly Alderon’s Everything I Know About Love and Rosie Green’s upcoming How To Heal A Broken Heart, saying: “These are books which have the function of self-help (you feel better after reading and may make some actual changes in your life as a result), but which don’t position the author as the all-knowing expert, nor do they offer ‘8 foolproof tips for transformation’ or anything like that.

“They’re books that appeal to readers who shy away from anything that looks like traditional self-help, but are still looking for practical advice and encouragement on how to live better, happier lives.

She adds: “They’re clever, wise books that lead their readers to re-evaluate their lives for the better, and they do this not by positioning themselves as experts, but by saying ‘I’m just as flawed as you, and that’s okay, here’s some stuff I learned anyway.’”

So now that we know self-help books are officially cool, here are three big ones being published in 2021 that Charlotte York would be proud to pick up in Waterstones.