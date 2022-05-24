Selma Blair on the search for herself: “My mind was a void, and I wanted someone to fill it”

As soon as my mom drove up in her navy blue 1979 Corvette, the Evita soundtrack blaring, I climbed into the back. Our cute neighbor Todd, a little older than I was, settled into the white leather bucket seat that was tinged yellow from cigarette smoke. I wanted them both to know what was predicted for me, so I spilled it all. “Mrs. Stern read my fortune and she said I’m going to be a beautiful actress,” I bragged. I wanted my mother to be impressed. I wanted Todd to notice me. Even at age seven I knew beauty was a rare prize.

“Yeah, right,” Todd scoffed.

“That’s ridiculous,” my mother said as she pulled out of the Sterns’ long driveway. Once we were safely out of view, she took a drag off her Vantage cigarette. She exhaled against the dashboard, filling the car with curls of smoke. “Why would she tell you that? Besides. If you do grow up to be beautiful”—emphasis on the “if ”—“and tall”—emphasis on the “and”—“you’ll be a model. Or you’ll marry an oilman and spend your days on his yacht.” That settled it. My mother’s word was gospel. End of discussion. I looked out the window.

As it happened, Mrs. Stern’s prediction for me came true, at least in part: I was an actress. And by this point, I’d gone through my fair share of men. Even an oilman, whom I eventually found lacking. But I was still searching, still unsatisfied, still restless and stuck, still desperate to please, still prone to periods of overwhelming despair. Still binge drinking when I couldn’t make sense of what to do next or needed to escape my body. I wanted clues, signs, good fortune. I wanted someone to tell me how the story unfolded. I wanted someone to spell out what came next.

Now, many years and many seers later, here I was again. T— studied the cards for a long time and then stacked them up in a neat deck. She tented her fingers, her unpolished nails touching, and said with the kind of conviction that one expects from a tarot reader: “Your life is going to change in Prague.” The cat at her feet looked up at me as if in agreement.