What it means to be a woman or a man (or neither) is not a fixed and stable entity, but a complex constellation of biological, political, economic and cultural factors, which may shift over time. In contrast to this complexity, British anti-trans feminism – now known by its disciples, with unintentional irony, as ‘gender critical’ feminism (despite its lack of critical interest in how gender arises and varies according to time and place) – has tended to market itself as a common-sense approach that breezily waves nuance away.

One 2018 campaign by a British anti-trans blogger involved posting the Google dictionary definition of the word ‘woman’ up on advertising billboards in British cities: Woman noun an adult human female. The same definition, when later turned into a range of merchandise including T-shirts and tote bags, signalled that the adopter does not consider trans women to be ‘female’. Leaving aside the fact that dictionary definitions are a product of a culture and not its arbiter, the definition of ‘woman’ as used here focuses solely on the biological and entirely disregards a point that feminists have largely agreed upon: the idea that being a woman is defined by political experience, how you are treated by others, especially those with power over you. The extent to which socio-political experience defines what it means to be a woman has always been a contested aspect of feminist debate. The heterosexual feminist Betty Friedan notoriously referred to lesbians within the movement as the ‘Lavender Menace’, whose ‘mannish’ qualities – making them not-quite women – were a risk to the success of feminism.

While this was obvious homophobia, in 1978 even the lesbian radical feminist Monique Wittig argued that the socially constructed understanding of ‘woman’ is so bound up with compulsory heterosexuality that it necessarily excludes lesbians: it would be incorrect to say that lesbians associate, make love, live with women, for ‘woman’ has meaning only in heterosexual systems of thought and heterosexual economic systems. Lesbians are not women.

Later, the Black feminist bell hooks argued that a specific combination of racism and sexism directed at Black women had estranged them from the social identity of being women: Contemporary Black women could not join together to fight for women’s rights because we did not see ‘womanhood’ as an important aspect of our identity.