Spending lots of time at home over the past year has given us more time than ever to read but it’s also been a particularly difficult time to sit down and concentrate on something like a book, as living through a global pandemic means that many of us have other things on our minds, to say the least.

It’s pretty frustrating to start a novel you think you’re going to love only to have to put it down after ten minutes of reading because you can’t focus. And it’s even worse to finally find the time to get back to a good book to realize you’ve left it so long that you’ve forgotten everything that has happened so far.