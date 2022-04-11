When I was a little kid, I watched a black-and-white film called The Invisible Man. It frightened me to death and gave me bone-chilling nightmares for years.

Scary dreams aside, however, the idea of being invisible is very appealing to a shy person like me. Imagine being able to slink around without having to engage in small talk or worry about people looking at you. We could just lurk in the background, doing our thing without being picked on or put on the spot. Perfect.

In the absence of a fully functional invisibility cloak, I’ve had to resort to alternative measures. Sliding under tables, diving into bushes, hiding in bathrooms and wearing disguises. Being shy can get pretty weird.

We shy people love to blend in. We don’t like confrontation and we find standing up for ourselves trickier than walking a tightrope in a high wind.