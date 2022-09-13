The Poet Laureate, Simon Armitage, has published a new poem paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death last Thursday (8 September).

The poem – titled Floral Tribute – employs the form of a double acrostic, meaning the first letter of each line spells out the name “Elizabeth” twice over. It is made up of two stanzas of nine lines each, and describes the arrival of a September evening.

It also contains a mention of one of the Queen’s favourite flowers, the lily of the valley, which appeared in her wedding and coronation bouquets and is expected to be used during her funeral service on Monday (19 September).