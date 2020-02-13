Why it’s absolutely OK to take your time reading a book

If you fancy giving literary grazing a go, Dr Hibberd has some advice. “Give yourself permission to read. Often we prioritise other things we see as more important, but you need downtime to switch off and feel your best. Think about how you feel when you’ve been reading and compare this to how you feel after other things that steal your time. Remind yourself of this when you’re reaching for your phone rather than your book. It’s also a good idea to put distractions, such as your laptop, in another room,” she says.

Meanwhile, Burke recommends experimenting with your reading pace. “Try giving yourself a quota. Read no more than a chapter at a time and see how that feels, and how it impacts your enjoyment of your book,” she says.

Personally, I think there is much to be said for putting the brakes on a good read. A book is unassuming. It is quietly confident of your faithfulness. It never asks too much of you, and lets you dip in and out when you fancy it. And you can’t say that for a Netflix binge.