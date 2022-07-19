Book of the week: read an extract of Square One by Nell Frizzell
This week’s book of the week is Square One by Nell Frizzell, author of the Panic Years. It follows Hanna as she hits her 30s and is confronted by the goals she hasn’t met and the general murkiness she feels about her future. Read an exclusive extract here.
Posting the keys through her own letterbox was a pretty rubbish out-of-body experience.
Like finding her name in someone else’s address book, seeing her face in the background of a stranger’s photo, or really smelling the inside of her elbow; for a second, less perhaps, Hanna was no longer herself. She was witnessing herself from the outside. She was noticing herself, without really being herself.
Hanna had forgotten about the keys until they’d driven to the end of the road. After three hours of loading up a rented Luton van with just enough laundry bags to bring on an attack of self-loathing, she and her father had finally turned the corner and were out of sight when she felt the small prick of recognition. In her thigh. The clutch of keys, held together with a silver ring in the shape of a turtle, was pressing into her leg with an insistence that felt almost like an accusation. She’d put her hand on the dashboard, like a driving instructor preparing to fail a quaking seventeen-year-old, and whispered, ‘Stop.’ Her dad, thinking she was referring to the cheese and brinjal pickle sandwich he’d started to eat with only one hand on the wheel, slipped the offending item into his door pocket.
‘No. Stop the car. I’ve forgotten something.’
With a small sigh, they pulled in behind a van advertising ‘Cranston Scaffolding – Experts in Erections’ and Hanna creaked open the door. The day was unseasonably warm and as she lowered her foot towards the pavement, a thick blare of sunshine hit the tops of her ankles, picking out the thin, pale hairs like the feathering around the top of a shire horse’s hoof. She couldn’t remember the last time she’d done anything to this winter pelt. Through a combination of thick tights, winter boots and unintended chastity, nobody had really looked at her Mr Tumnus legs for months. Not least her. And yet here she was, looking like something ready to be strapped into a harness and made to pull a cart full of apples to market.
Walking back to the no-longer-hers house felt like the longest march in history. Continents had shifted in the time it took her to ease the keys from her pocket. Rivers had changed course quicker than her route round next door’s hedge. Glaciers had tunnelled out valleys in the space between her old front gate and former letterbox. At the door, her arms felt heavy, her head stiff. She lifted the flap and, for less than a second, she could smell the air inside the house. A combination of Persil, old coats, coffee and cat, with just a hint of cooking oil and damp, hit her nose. The oxygen of her old life ached through the gap in the door and into her lungs. It was heady. It was intoxicating. It was stale. Before she had a chance to think, she’d pushed the keys through the hole, scraping her fingers on that strange and brittle little moustache that rests across the top lip of so many letterboxes. She heard the dull clunk as they hit the floorboards on the other side and turned. Biting the inside of her cheek – an old habit born of being lacerated by train-track braces and their stray wires during adolescence – she walked past the gate and back down the road. She didn’t look back. She didn’t know if Joe was watching her. She couldn’t bear it if he was. Or if he wasn’t.
Four months earlier, Hanna had been chopping an onion and listening to a podcast about weathermen when something started to trickle down her spine like cold tea. A feeling like malign gravity started to leak across her shoulders, down her collarbone and over her ribs. This wasn’t a panic attack, not a fever or a stroke. Standing at the kitchen counter, staring into the pine-effect cupboard door in front of her, she had been hit full force with something wet and blank and true. She was lonely. The loneliness that for months had been welling up inside her body had finally breached the watershed somewhere around her neck and now poured through her, unchecked. Those puddles, which had seemed a bit like hunger, a bit like sexual frustration and a little like sadness, suddenly overflowed with a thick, biting ache. She was lonelier than she had ever been in her life. The hours before bed had stretched ahead of her, utterly empty.
Her friend Dom had spent three days suggesting plans and then failed to commit to any of them. Even if by some miracle he was free, Dom lived in Hackney, Hanna in Brockley, meaning it would take both of them an hour to reach somewhere even vaguely central. Her colleagues had all gone straight home from work murmuring about the gym or having a flat viewing. And Joe? Well, Joe had been at band practice. Of course.
Joe’s band was, let’s be charitable here, awful. Microwave Death had formed when Joe was twenty-one and studying maths at Sheffield University. Their first EP, Are You F**king Kidding Me?!, had sold twenty-six copies. They didn’t do many gigs. They didn’t have a website. They didn’t have fans. And yet, they still had band rehearsals four times a week. Because of band practice, Joe had missed: Hanna’s twenty-fifth birthday party, every anniversary bar their first, the day Hanna had to be rushed to hospital with suspected appendicitis, her first day at a new job, her appearance as a vox pop on the six o’clock news talking about the cost of Boris Johnson’s failed Garden Bridge, all the meetings with all the estate agents, their best friends’ wedding, and enough dinners to feed the cast of Hollyoaks, past and present. All this would be frustrating enough if the band were brilliant, made money and brought great music into the world. That night, as the smell of onion spread from Hanna’s fingers across her hot and sobbing face, it suddenly seemed unbearable. The band was shit. And yet there she was, alone again, because when it came to the crunch, the band always came first.
The loneliness washing through Hanna erupted that night into an argument. One of the few she and Joe had ever had. Standing in their hallway, shoeless and wild-eyed, she’d hurled words at him like thunderbolts: ‘selfish’, ‘childish’, ‘egomaniac’, ‘hopeless’. Seeing him standing there, his eyes fixed on the coat hooks, his mouth shapeless, she’d wanted to smack him. She’d wanted to punch him, tear his skin, split him open with her bare hands and force this feeling on to him too. Her loneliness was too great, too heavy, and she demanded that he finally take some of the weight. She was going to make him take responsibility.
‘You’ve made your choice! You chose them! You just didn’t bother to tell me!’ she’d screamed, trapped in their tiny hallway, hitting her elbows on banisters and radiators as she tried, desperately, to make him listen.
Finally, her fury spent and the tang of onions soaking up her sleeves, he’d held her against his chest and stroked her back with his fingers. He’d shushed her like a baby. Laid his lips on her hair without quite kissing it. In a voice that seemed to come from someone else entirely, she’d told him that she was lonely. Unbearably lonely. She was hanging in space, not going forward, unable to go back. His reluctance to plan the future, to get a mortgage, to even talk about babies, had made her feel cold, dark and remote. It was as though someone had pressed pause on her life. Her self-esteem was at rock bottom, she felt like a bit part in her own life, and she had spent so long having her hopes gently quashed by Joe’s ambivalence that she had almost no idea who she was or what she wanted any more. Finally, she’d turned her face – a liquid mask of tears, snot and mascara – up to his and told him that she couldn’t live like this forever. She wanted an entire partner, and Joe was no longer that.