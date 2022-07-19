Joe’s band was, let’s be charitable here, awful. Microwave Death had formed when Joe was twenty-one and studying maths at Sheffield University. Their first EP, Are You F**king Kidding Me?!, had sold twenty-six copies. They didn’t do many gigs. They didn’t have a website. They didn’t have fans. And yet, they still had band rehearsals four times a week. Because of band practice, Joe had missed: Hanna’s twenty-fifth birthday party, every anniversary bar their first, the day Hanna had to be rushed to hospital with suspected appendicitis, her first day at a new job, her appearance as a vox pop on the six o’clock news talking about the cost of Boris Johnson’s failed Garden Bridge, all the meetings with all the estate agents, their best friends’ wedding, and enough dinners to feed the cast of Hollyoaks, past and present. All this would be frustrating enough if the band were brilliant, made money and brought great music into the world. That night, as the smell of onion spread from Hanna’s fingers across her hot and sobbing face, it suddenly seemed unbearable. The band was shit. And yet there she was, alone again, because when it came to the crunch, the band always came first.

The loneliness washing through Hanna erupted that night into an argument. One of the few she and Joe had ever had. Standing in their hallway, shoeless and wild-eyed, she’d hurled words at him like thunderbolts: ‘selfish’, ‘childish’, ‘egomaniac’, ‘hopeless’. Seeing him standing there, his eyes fixed on the coat hooks, his mouth shapeless, she’d wanted to smack him. She’d wanted to punch him, tear his skin, split him open with her bare hands and force this feeling on to him too. Her loneliness was too great, too heavy, and she demanded that he finally take some of the weight. She was going to make him take responsibility.

‘You’ve made your choice! You chose them! You just didn’t bother to tell me!’ she’d screamed, trapped in their tiny hallway, hitting her elbows on banisters and radiators as she tried, desperately, to make him listen.

Finally, her fury spent and the tang of onions soaking up her sleeves, he’d held her against his chest and stroked her back with his fingers. He’d shushed her like a baby. Laid his lips on her hair without quite kissing it. In a voice that seemed to come from someone else entirely, she’d told him that she was lonely. Unbearably lonely. She was hanging in space, not going forward, unable to go back. His reluctance to plan the future, to get a mortgage, to even talk about babies, had made her feel cold, dark and remote. It was as though someone had pressed pause on her life. Her self-esteem was at rock bottom, she felt like a bit part in her own life, and she had spent so long having her hopes gently quashed by Joe’s ambivalence that she had almost no idea who she was or what she wanted any more. Finally, she’d turned her face – a liquid mask of tears, snot and mascara – up to his and told him that she couldn’t live like this forever. She wanted an entire partner, and Joe was no longer that.