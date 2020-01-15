Stormzy just taught kids about the most “gangster” thing they can do

Most recently, Stormzy gave an important lesson about education during a visit to a school. The grime artist made a surprise visit to a school in Norwood, south London, where Merky Books authors were taking part in a discussion.

Addressing the children, he told them that reading and learning is the most “gangster” thing they could ever do.

“I always find it important for me to use my voice to let you know that, as much as people think that rappers and footballers and celebrities, and all of that stuff […] is a sick thing to do, trust me: learning, education and reading is a much more powerful and beneficial thing.”