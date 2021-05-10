Stylist Literary Festival 2021: explore the author line-up and book your festival pass to our month-long event
Are you a self-confessed bookworm? Did you miss browsing old bookshops and attending author events during the pandemic? Us too, and now Stylist’s first ever online Literary Festival is here to fill the void. The book festival will feature talks by our favourite authors throughout June 2021.
Here at Stylist, we’ve always had a passion for great storytelling and writing that captures hearts and minds. That’s why this June, we’re excited to announce that we’ll be hosting our first ever month-long literary festival that will celebrate the best new releases in fiction and non-fiction, giving a voice to writers old and new. From Sunday Times bestsellers to Booker Prize nominees, the writers and authors we have lined up are not to be missed.
What to expect
Starting on 1 June and running until 27 June 2021, we’ll be hosting 18 digital events with the likes of Annie Macmanus, Lisa Taddeo and Raven Leilani taking the virtual stage.
To keep it fresh and exciting, all sessions will fall into themed franchises such as Books & Brunch, Literary Lunches, Bedtime Stories and Brain Boosters. You can expect workshops, panels and key note talks, and we encourage you to come and hear from authors you’ve heard of as well as the ones you already know and love - you never know when someone new could spark your imagination or inspire you to write your debut novel.
To celebrate the end of the Festival, we will be hosting a closing party at The Hoxton in London on 27 June with very limited tickets.
Stylist Literary Festival event information
When is the event?
Stylist’s Literary Festival starts on 1 June, with online sessions running throughout the month, with a closing party on Sunday 27 June at The Hoxton in Holborn, London.
Where can I access the online events?
The festival will be hosted via MyStylist, the new digital home of Stylist events, and access will be granted to those who sign up for an account and purchase a festival pass.
How to get tickets
There are three ticket options:
The Booklover Digital Pass: £20
This digital-access pass grants you access to all online sessions across the month, which you can watch live or on demand at your leisure.
The Booklover Digital Pass + Closing Party at The Hoxton: £60
An all-access pass to the Festival’s online events plus real-life entry to our exclusive event with Annie Macmanus, Isy Suttie, The Receipts, Monika Radojevic and Chibundu Onuzu at The Hoxton, Holborn in London.
Our closing party takes place on Sunday 27 June, 11am-2pm and attendees will receive wine, canapés and goody bag worth £129.
Individual event tickets: £5
Want to attend one session with your favourite author? We will be opening ticket sales for each individual event if you don’t want to purchase a festival pass. Explore the line-up below and click through to purchase an individual event ticket.
The Stylist Literary Festival line-up
Access all the below events with either the Booklover Digital Pass (£20) or Booklover Digital Pass + Closing Party (£60). Alternatively, purchase an individual event ticket for £5 by clicking on the event title.
Tuesday 1 June, 6-7pm
Launch event with Lisa Taddeo and Raven Leilani
Female desire on the page: ahead of the release of her first novel, Animal, Lisa Taddeo joins Raven Leilani, author of the hit novel Luster, in conversation.
Wednesday 2 June, 9-10pm
Bedtime Stories with Nadifa Mohamed
The award-winning British-Somali author reads from The Fortune Men, a chillingly compelling novel that brings to life the true story of a Somali sailor wrongly convicted of murder.
Saturday 5 June, 10-11am
Brilliant Escapism with Taylor Jenkins Reid and Beth O’Leary
An end-of-summer party and a road trip to a wedding – the authors of this summer’s hit books discuss their ultimate beach reads.
Sunday 6 June, 11am-12pm
Books & Brunch with Sophie Beresiner, Pragya Agarwal and Eliane Glaser
Journey to motherhood: what happens when things don’t go the way we expect?
Monday 7 June, 6-7pm
Brain Boosters with Otegha Uwagba
The author of We Need to Talk About Money explores our complicated relationship with money and how it shapes our lives.
Tuesday 8 June, 1-2pm
Literary Lunch with Zakiya Dalila Harris and Francesca Reece
On the edge of our seats: two authors reveal the art of building suspense in fiction.
Wednesday 9 June, 9-10pm
Bedtime Stories with Sarah Winman
The author of When God Was A Rabbit reads from her enchanting new book Still Life – a tale of an unlikely friendship set in a wartime Tuscany.
Saturday 12 June, 10-11am
Brilliant Escapism with Kirsty Capes and Caroline Hulse
The authors of two brilliant new coming-of-age novels on writing characters you can’t help but fall in love with.
Sunday 13 June, 11am-12pm
Books & Brunch with Tahmina Anam, Natasha Brown and Anna Glendenning
Rethinking ambition: three new novels explore what it means to be successful.
Monday 14 June, 6-7pm
Brain Boosters with Miranda Levy
In The Insomnia Diaries, journalist Miranda Levy tells the story of her severe insomnia, and how she ultimately recovered.
Tuesday 15 June, 1-2pm
Literary Lunch with Melody Razak, Naima Coster and Amy Lavelle
All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. Three writers explore the rich seam of family dynamics.
Wednesday 16 June, 9-10pm
Bedtime Stories with Alix O’Neill
Alix O’Neill reads from her hilarious memoir about growing up in Northern Ireland in the 90s, The Troubles With Us.
Saturday 19 June, 10-11am
Brilliant Escapism with Emily Itami and Eva Verde
A bittersweet Tokyo love story and a school-run affair: hear from the authors of two bold explorations of modern love.
Sunday 20 June, 11am-12pm
Books & Brunch with Xanthi Barker, Meg Mason and Arifa Akbar
Three writers on the cathartic process of turning their grief into an eloquent, moving memoir
Monday 21 June, 6-7pm
Brain Boosters with Matt Haig
Matt Haig on why he wanted to write The Comfort Book, a collection of stories and consolations described as little islands of hope.
Tuesday 22 June, 1-2pm
Literary Lunch with Iván Monalisa Ojeda
From the Latin American trans community in NYC to slices of contemporary life in Pakistan, two writers discuss the fine art of writing short stories.
Wednesday 23 June, 9-10pm
Bedtime Stories with Jessie Cave
The writer, actor, artist and podcaster reads from her unforgettable debut novel, Sunset.
Sunday 27 June, 11am-2pm
Festival closing party with Annie Macmanus, The Receipts, Isy Suttie, Monika Radojevic and Chibundu Onuzu
The former Radio 1 DJ talks to Stylist’s editor-in-chief Lisa Smosarski about her debut novel, Mother Mother.
Where to buy the books we will be discussing:
As part of the Literary Festival, we’ll be supporting Bookshop.org in their mission to help financially support independent bookshops.
After a difficult year of lockdowns and social distancing, local bookshops deserve a bit of love so if you’d like to purchase any of the author’s books, we ask that you do so through the Bookshop.org marketplace.
Have any questions about the Stylist Literary Festival?
Please contact us at events@stylist.co.uk with any questions.