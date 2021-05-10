Saturday 5 June, 10-11am

Brilliant Escapism with Taylor Jenkins Reid and Beth O’Leary

An end-of-summer party and a road trip to a wedding – the authors of this summer’s hit books discuss their ultimate beach reads.

Sunday 6 June, 11am-12pm

Books & Brunch with Sophie Beresiner, Pragya Agarwal and Eliane Glaser

Journey to motherhood: what happens when things don’t go the way we expect?

Monday 7 June, 6-7pm

Brain Boosters with Otegha Uwagba

The author of We Need to Talk About Money explores our complicated relationship with money and how it shapes our lives.

Tuesday 8 June, 1-2pm

Literary Lunch with Zakiya Dalila Harris and Francesca Reece

On the edge of our seats: two authors reveal the art of building suspense in fiction.

Wednesday 9 June, 9-10pm

Bedtime Stories with Sarah Winman

The author of When God Was A Rabbit reads from her enchanting new book Still Life – a tale of an unlikely friendship set in a wartime Tuscany.

Saturday 12 June, 10-11am

Brilliant Escapism with Kirsty Capes and Caroline Hulse

The authors of two brilliant new coming-of-age novels on writing characters you can’t help but fall in love with.

Sunday 13 June, 11am-12pm

Books & Brunch with Tahmina Anam, Natasha Brown and Anna Glendenning

Rethinking ambition: three new novels explore what it means to be successful.

Monday 14 June, 6-7pm

Brain Boosters with Miranda Levy

In The Insomnia Diaries, journalist Miranda Levy tells the story of her severe insomnia, and how she ultimately recovered.

Tuesday 15 June, 1-2pm

Literary Lunch with Melody Razak, Naima Coster and Amy Lavelle

All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. Three writers explore the rich seam of family dynamics.

Wednesday 16 June, 9-10pm

Bedtime Stories with Alix O’Neill

Alix O’Neill reads from her hilarious memoir about growing up in Northern Ireland in the 90s, The Troubles With Us.

Saturday 19 June, 10-11am

Brilliant Escapism with Emily Itami and Eva Verde

A bittersweet Tokyo love story and a school-run affair: hear from the authors of two bold explorations of modern love.

Sunday 20 June, 11am-12pm

Books & Brunch with Xanthi Barker, Meg Mason and Arifa Akbar

Three writers on the cathartic process of turning their grief into an eloquent, moving memoir

Monday 21 June, 6-7pm

Brain Boosters with Matt Haig

Matt Haig on why he wanted to write The Comfort Book, a collection of stories and consolations described as little islands of hope.

Tuesday 22 June, 1-2pm

Literary Lunch with Iván Monalisa Ojeda

From the Latin American trans community in NYC to slices of contemporary life in Pakistan, two writers discuss the fine art of writing short stories.