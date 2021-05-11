Our words are our power. How many of us found comfort, clarity and even inspiration in books during the lockdowns of the last year? Who rediscovered teenage love through Normal People? Who thought about what it means to be a woman in Girl, Woman, Other? Or raged at the injustices in Such A Fun Age?

Words unite us, and ultimately, they define us and the world around us. Women have a legacy of producing some of the best and most-beloved works of fiction in history; works that document the world around them and have been instruments for change.

If you’ve ever had an idea for a story but have been unsure as to whether it was worth pursuing, this is for the prize for you.

We want to see your perspective and hear what you have to say by offering you this unique opportunity, whether it has been a lifelong vision or a recent ambition.