The following evening, a Wednesday night at 12.17am, roughly forty-nine and a half hours after the end of the second date, X is curled up in bed around their phone, its blue light illuminating their bloodshot eyes. There is no text from Y. Fuck you, X says to the phone, drops it onto the floor and rolls over to the empty side of the bed.

The following day, during their lunch break, X strikes up a virtual conversation with Z. They like the idea that Y might eventually reply and then Z and Y would start competing with each other for X’s attention and X would have to choose between them. Z’s photos make X laugh (they include a picture of Z cuddling a puppy and another of them on a rollercoaster), though they’re not as attractive as Y. Z suggests drinks; X suggests dinner at their apartment afterwards. Z agrees.

They meet the next evening, four days after X last saw Y. Z is bundled in a coat and gloves, smiles widely when they see X. X’s smile is smaller (definitely not as attractive, X thinks). They have several drinks. Z asks if X still wants to go back to their apartment. X says they do. They skip dinner.

X checks their phone as Z snores beside them. There’s a text from Y—is X free on the weekend? X replies that they are. Z drapes an arm across X’s stomach. X puts down their phone and gazes at the ceiling, letting Z’s arm rise and fall as X breathes.

At 7.38pm the following day, a Saturday, X is brushing their teeth. They use too much pressure and there’s a little blood in the spit. A few minutes later, they text Y to say they’re on their way. There are two unread texts from Z. When Y comes to answer the door, X sees Y’s flat mates drinking in the living room. Y takes them to their bedroom and they half-watch something on Netflix. X glances round the room, at the small curtainless window and dirty white trainers lined up by the door, and questions if this is where they want to be.

Two hours and twenty-seven minutes later, Y yawns and offers X a ride home, which X declines. They search for their underwear which Y passes to them silently. When X goes downstairs, Y’s flat mates—loud and drunk—are getting ready to go out. They barely acknowledge X, who pulls up the hood of their coat before slipping out the door.