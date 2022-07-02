Stylist Short Stories: Another Day Being Amirah by Asli Jensen

Amirah was an unintentionally busy woman. She was juggling two demanding jobs and completing a part-time bachelor’s degree in sports science. She often wondered what fruits would bear from studying a significantly unemployable degree. But that was her decision and she had chosen to stick with it. On top of this, there was Ibrahim. Her first and only born.

As usual, she was running late for her shift at The Blue Moon, a gentlemen’s club located in the muggy enclaves of Soho. Her mind was consumed by errands, essays and Ibrahim. She had an assignment due at 9pm and her cruel lecturer would show no compassion for her adverse circumstances. Amirah’s decision to submit her work on time caused her delays. The childminder wasn’t happy.

These busy moments in Amirah’s life were a harsh reminder that there were not enough seconds in the day. Ever. It was a reality that she had accustomed herself to after being abandoned by the compass of her life. Ibrahim’s father. He had deserted her swiftly following the birth of their son four years ago. She never understood why. No explanation.