Introducing Stylist Short Stories: here’s how to submit

At Stylist, we love a good story. Whether it’s a thought-provoking tale from Emma Cline’s 2020 collection Daddy or the exciting promise of Lisa Taddeo’s forthcoming Ghost Lover, we believe a tight, well-crafted short story can be just as compelling as a novel. And, more importantly, we know that our readers have stories to tell too.

If that’s you, then you’ve come to the right place. From this April, Stylist will publish a new short story from a captivating writer each week. You don’t have to be established or have even written a story before to submit; we’re more interested in the quality of your words than your writing experience. Stylist Short Stories aren’t limited by genre, either – we’re after romance, horror, crime, fantasy, historical fiction and everything in between. All that we ask is that you’re an original, female talent whose voice resonates with fellow readers.

Whether through our 2021 Stylist Prize for Feminist Fiction, which saw writer Kate Kemp win representation by the Rachel Mills Literary agency or our annual Literary Festival, Stylist is committed to championing female voices in the literary world and showcasing work we believe in. So, if you’ve ever wanted to write a story but felt you needed a goal to get started or if you’re already a published writer who is keen to showcase some of your shorter works, we want to hear from you.