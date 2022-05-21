Stylist Short Stories: read Not Everybody Likes Dogs by Codie Jameson

“Dylan! Dylan! Here boy.” It was a half-hearted attempt. The man cast a fleeting glance backwards but continued walking. She looked down and grimaced, tried to side-step. No luck, the furry ball sniffing at her legs and pawing at her jeans wasn’t going away.

Piss off, she thought.

“Sweet!” the man said, having paused and turned to face them. “Aww look, he likes you!” She glared at the man as the furball she now knew as Dylan carried on with the sniffing, the pawing, the slobbering.

Jesus fucking Christ leave me alone.

She tried to keep walking, but with each step Dylan followed her, wagging his tail, panting, barking. She was trapped. Then worse still, he jumped up on his hind legs, his paws crashing into her hands, which she withdrew so forcefully it gave her a sudden cramp in her neck. She held her hands up as if in surrender. Stared down at them. They were pulsating with toxicity. He jumped again, higher this time, pushing his slobbering snout into her open palms.