Stylist Short Stories: read Not Everybody Likes Dogs by Codie Jameson
This week’s Stylist Short Story is Not Everybody Likes Dogs by Codie Jameson. It explores the reality of living with anxiety and its unexpected triggers
“Dylan! Dylan! Here boy.” It was a half-hearted attempt. The man cast a fleeting glance backwards but continued walking. She looked down and grimaced, tried to side-step. No luck, the furry ball sniffing at her legs and pawing at her jeans wasn’t going away.
Piss off, she thought.
“Sweet!” the man said, having paused and turned to face them. “Aww look, he likes you!” She glared at the man as the furball she now knew as Dylan carried on with the sniffing, the pawing, the slobbering.
Jesus fucking Christ leave me alone.
She tried to keep walking, but with each step Dylan followed her, wagging his tail, panting, barking. She was trapped. Then worse still, he jumped up on his hind legs, his paws crashing into her hands, which she withdrew so forcefully it gave her a sudden cramp in her neck. She held her hands up as if in surrender. Stared down at them. They were pulsating with toxicity. He jumped again, higher this time, pushing his slobbering snout into her open palms.
She drew her arms out wide and looked up with the intention of giving her usual curt smile and narrowed eyes, something she’d rehearsed for these very moments, the dog moments. The man’s face had crumpled into a simpering expression of adoration. Hers in turn became one of intense irritation. Brows furrowed, death stare.
“Dylan!” he laughed, “Good boy. He’s only a puppy, nine months old. Loves to play with new people! He won’t hurt you. Do you have one?” he asked, his attention still focused on his now overly excited pup, not looking at her.
“No.” Even as her face became clouded, her discomfort obvious in her raised shoulders, her tiptoed attempts to stealthily outwit the dog, the man made no move to control him.
Won’t hurt you.
Naïve, foolish man. What did he know?
She’d had enough. The tornado was starting.
“Sorry, I really need to go,” she protested. She hoped he’d reach down and hold Dylan back, allow her to pass. The dog was on the assault now, jumping up more frantically with more vim, muddy paws pressing at her jeans and the hem of her coat. She wanted to push him down, but she didn’t want to touch him, couldn’t touch him.
“Oh, I’m sorry,” he lifted an apologetic hand to the heart. “Dylan! Here boy! Come on! Here!” The dog blissfully ignored him. The man, realising he was not being obeyed, finally stepped closer and gently but firmly pulled the dog off her. She started to edge away carefully, then with more force she broke into a fierce stride, leaving man and dog to enjoy each other in a way she would never be able to understand.
Sometimes at parties someone would pull up a photo of a puppy on their phone and everyone would coo and beam at the screen and each other. It was often in these moments that she felt most lonely.
She ran home, carefully took off her coat, balling her hands into fists so as not to touch the inside of the arms, rolled up the sleeves of her jumper using only her pinkies, and headed for the kitchen sink. Hands first, clothes after, then hands again. Then shower. Bending over the sink and using her elbow, she turned on the tap, gave the soap bottle three pumps with her left palm and started to wash. Red, cracked, flaky hands, cuts embedded in the skin between the fingers, around the knuckles, the wrists. Hands now delightfully, thankfully, beautifully coated in vanilla flavoured bubbles. The kind of bubbles that kill 99.9% of bacteria.
She’d learnt this routine from the illustrated instructions on the back of the toilet door in the hospital unit. She thought about it often, the irony of that.
She did this frequently; more precisely, every forty-five minutes if at home, every twenty if anywhere else. The process was so formulaic to her now she hardly engaged with it. Today, though, her mind was focused like a laser beam on that stupid dog. Stupid dogs, plural, general, all of them. She looked down at her now-muddied jeans. As the water flowed over her hands, which were now burning (whether from the water being too hot or too cold she couldn’t tell), the tornado took hold
her thoughts started to spiral, spiral, spiral, spin, spin, spin, whirl and whirl and whirl
The sole of the average shoe contains almost half a million units of bacteria.
like an out-of-control tornado inside her mind ravaging everything else in there, erasing it, silencing it
Dogs have four feet, all exposed to every germ-infested surface imaginable, all filthy.
the tornado was out of control out of control out of control
thoughts flashed into her mind too fast to catch them stop them then there were no more thoughts only the leaden cloudy greyness of the tornado the tornado started to attack harder and expand down her
body vision blurred almost
gone
They sniff and lick the ground, stick their noses all over these surfaces. Bus floors, toilet floors, pavements.
her heart beating too quickly too forcefully audible surely from the outside
her chest tightening
her breath quickening faster than her lungs could keep up with
wheezing
her arms and hands trembling quivering numbing
whipping up the juices in her stomach hitting the sides back and forth back and forth pangs no
explosions
of nerves
her knees weakened but determinedly she stayed put
washing, washing, washing,
Control. Control. Control.
The tornado had started to subside. It hadn’t gone. It would take, she knew, hours before all that was left of this one was its painful memory. As she continued washing, she inspected the smeared paw prints on her trousers more closely and could see, actually see, the militia of bug-shaped germs in their hordes, pincers out, hands rubbing together maliciously, could hear their villainous, evil laughter, read their dark, treacherous thoughts: We’ll get you. You can’t escape from us.
I know, she thought, shoulders sinking in submission. I know.
Image: Getty