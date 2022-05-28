Stylist Short Stories: read The Best Days by Luan Goldie

When the story breaks, I send you a text.

– Are you seeing this?

The message is delivered yet not seen.

The last time we messaged was sixteen months ago, triggered by a song from back then, remade into something we both hated. There were a couple of texts back and forth, the usual glorifying of the good old days, which you called ‘the best days of our lives’.

I lie on the sofa listening as my phone vibrates against the floorboards. No matter who they’re from, the messages fall into one of three camps, mostly: Outrage (another one, are we even surprised?), Support (must be tough for you hearing all this) and Gentle Prodding (did you ever see anything?).

Deep down I wonder if everyone is a little bit in the third camp because we all know how this works; we’ve seen it play out many times over the last few years. One woman speaks, then another, then another, until it feels as if every woman has an account.

But I don’t.

Do you?

Is that why you’re not messaging me back?