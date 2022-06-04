Whenever people asked us how we met, you liked to say we were born on the same day: “The facts don’t matter Suzi, the story is true.” It’s true that it was a Thursday, an autumn night in 1987. The Great Storm was just settling in on the night you were conceived, and the night my parents finally got together.

The four of them are the last on the dance floor at Berwick Working Men’s Club. Big John plays a one-two punch of Stoned Love and Seven Days Too Long, which your dad says makes the night feel like it could go on forever, “No, like it HAS TO,” he shouts, arms split wide above him across the parquet floor. Smoke hangs in cirrus cloud wisps around the bar, the barmaid staring down the last of her punters with her earrings clipped off, arms crossed, cigarette dangling. The windows were boarded up earlier that afternoon, and there are just three cars left in the car park.

The house lights are on, then flicked back off with a cackle from your mum, as my dad assures Big John there’s actually a warm front due in the morning – “The weather man said there’s nothing to worry about!” He apologises again for requesting Tears For Fears after the dance floor got so empty, as my mum tries to pull him away by his elbow.