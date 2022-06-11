Positano bites deep, Steinbeck was right. You got here on a Sita bus, corkscrewing down a narrow relentless road, carved into the hills, on the edge of nothing, high above the coastal blue sea. It was challenging for your nerves. But not as much as the woman dancing with you at the club: “Music on the Rocks.”

It’s your last night in Positano. You’re the only one in your group of four lads who’s had the chance to dance with a woman. She owes you a lay; their British-lad way of thinking. How can a man and a woman share the beautiful connection of two bodies entwined, in sync, hot, sweating and liberated with no lay at the end? How can you not want more than a dance? But your last two years were loveless. You want more but not the more they think.

‘Whatta lad!’ You imagine this is what three of them say, standing at the corner of the room, watching you dance with her, their smiles and laughs illuminated by the flickering disco light.

‘Roberta,’ she says, short brown hair, blue eyes and smooth sun-kissed skin. She sips your negroni. It leaks from her mouth and you wipe her lips, feeling the plump softness against your fingertips. You want more, but not the more the lads think. ‘La dolce vita,’ you whisper in her ear. She laughs and it’s soft, tender and deep. You laugh too and dance closer to her. And Frank Ocean comes on, singing the words sweet life, sweet, sweet, sweet, sweet life. And she dances to his serenading voice. You both dance till your feet are as fluid as the waves knocking against the beach outside – until you can’t stand straight anymore. Then she leads you out of the club to the pebble beach.