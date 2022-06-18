Stylist Short Stories: read The List by Danielle Pender

“We don’t really know why some IVF rounds take and others don’t,” her doctor had said after the fifth failed attempt to become pregnant.

“Yeah, weird that you said the same about the miscarriage,” she’d replied, to which he’d randomly clicked his mouse around his screen and avoided making eye contact.

Looking down at the knotted purple scar, she knew it represented the end goal she’d been so desperate to reach but sitting in her bed that morning, it was all so overwhelming yet at the same time so banal and so tiring. A deep thirst finally moved her out of bed and slowly along the hallway.

In the kitchen, nothing awaited her attention other than the areas she’d always said she’d deep clean when she had the time. She had the time, but she already knew that the deep clean session wasn’t about to happen. As the kettle boiled, Susie considered the list, her expectations of what she’d do with this time. She’d initially thought this space would mirror the experience she’d had in the past when she’d broken up with an ex, and without the influence of another person, she’d come flooding back to herself, reconnecting with the person she’d always been. But this time was different, and it reminded her that everything related to motherhood was unlike anything she’d ever experienced. Nothing could have prepared her for the reality, and each day brought its own heartbreaking and joyful reminder of that.

Waiting for her tea to brew to the perfect shade of brown, she watched the rain that continued to fall outside, and a new message burst onto her phone, “We’re heading back early. Rain has fucked up the plans. Be home in 15 mins. If ur still there, we won’t disturb you.” Susie smiled. She stirred her tea and, with a continuous motion, deleted all of the lists in her notes app, then went back to bed to wait for her family to come home.

