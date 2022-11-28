Thoughtful, perfectly chosen and beautifully bound – you can’t go wrong with a book for Christmas… so we’ve put together the ultimate list of 2022 books to suit every age, personality and interest, with books that range from the true story of 1960s psychic experiments to cocktail making with Stanley Tucci and fun Christmas romcoms to curl up with by the tree.

We’ve got funny non-fiction essays from Marina Hyde that try to make sense of our wild times, a must-read memoir and exploration of coercive control from actor Rebecca Humphries and gorgeous books about why we need more kindness from both Michelle Obama and Claudia Hammond – advice that always comes in handy during Christmas get-togethers. For film and music lovers, there are books celebrating Paul Newman and Audrey Hepburn, fascinating diaries by the late Alan Rickman and original and insightful books by Patti Smith, Miki Berenyi and Nick Cave.