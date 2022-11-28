Stylist’s Christmas gift guide for book lovers
Books make the perfect gift, and we’ve got 62 inspired ideas for every personality.
Thoughtful, perfectly chosen and beautifully bound – you can’t go wrong with a book for Christmas… so we’ve put together the ultimate list of 2022 books to suit every age, personality and interest, with books that range from the true story of 1960s psychic experiments to cocktail making with Stanley Tucci and fun Christmas romcoms to curl up with by the tree.
We’ve got funny non-fiction essays from Marina Hyde that try to make sense of our wild times, a must-read memoir and exploration of coercive control from actor Rebecca Humphries and gorgeous books about why we need more kindness from both Michelle Obama and Claudia Hammond – advice that always comes in handy during Christmas get-togethers. For film and music lovers, there are books celebrating Paul Newman and Audrey Hepburn, fascinating diaries by the late Alan Rickman and original and insightful books by Patti Smith, Miki Berenyi and Nick Cave.
There are colourful books for people of all ages if you’re searching for ideas for nieces, nephews, teens and tweens. And we have this year’s best fiction with Pulitzer and Women’s Prize winners Annie Ernaux and Ruth Ozeki, Meg Mason’s Sorrow And Bliss and the brilliant Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, which people just can’t seem to stop talking about. Also, don’t miss the BookTrust’s appeal, which helps to give children something special to read this Christmas and you can donate to it in someone’s name.
Read on, be inspired and sort your Secret Santa, big presents and little luxuries right here.
For political minds: What Just Happened?! by Marina Hyde
This snapshot of the chaotic last few years in Britain by Guardian columnist Marina Hyde is both funny and deeply disturbing, but in a good way.
Shop What Just Happened? by Marina Hyde (Guardian Faber) at Bookshop, £20
For fiction lovers who enjoy a bold tale: Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo
The story of an uprising told through a chorus of animals? This Booker-nominated tale is the uplifting and original book you’re looking for.
Shop Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo (Vintage) at Bookshop, £18.99
For the film buff: Paul Newman books
Paul Newman’s posthumously released memoir The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man: A Memoir and the beautiful book of photos Blue-Eyed Cool are a fascinating insight into an icon who never felt comfortable with the Hollywood myth.
Shop The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man: A Memoir (Cornerstone) at Bookshop, £25
Shop Blue-Eyed Cool by James Clarke (ACC Art Books) at Bookshop, £45
For soul-lifting poetry: Bless The Daughter Raised By A Voice In Her Head by Warsan ShireBeyoncé collaborator Warsan Shire released her first full volume of poetry this year and it’s a celebration of Black womanhood, joy, diaspora and beyond.
Shop Bless The Daughter Raised By A Voice In Her Head by Warsan Shire (Vintage) at Bookshop, £12.99
For those who love the everyday: The Council House by Jack Young
Celebrating the social housing of London via brutalist builds and riverside towers, The Council House is a gorgeous guide to a very British style.
Shop The Council House by Jack Young at Hoxton Mini Press, £18.95
A brilliant charity gift for Secret Santa: BookTrust Festive Appeal
Make someone feel really special by donating to the BookTrust Christmas Appeal, which aims to give 16,000 books to children who are vulnerable or in care across the UK.
For outdoor lovers: Winter Swimming by Dr Susanna Søberg
Full of brilliant insights on the cold-shock response and its benefits for mood and the immune system, Winter Swimming is an inspiring book that will keep people working out all through the darkest months.
Shop Winter Swimming by Dr Susanna Søberg (Quercus) at Bookshop, £22
For those who need uplifting in 2023: The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama
The perfect book for now, Michelle Obama’s latest release is all about finding resilience and self-belief when those all around the world are losing theirs. What could be a better gift?
Shop The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama (Penguin) at Bookshop, £25
A gift for your girlfriends: Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades
Celebrating young women of colour in Queens, New York, this debut captures the noise, excitement and strength of being together.
Shop Brown Girls by Daphne Palasi Andreades (Fourth Estate) at Bookshop, £12.99
For those who love psychological insight: Why Did You Stay? by Rebecca Humphries
Actor and writer Rebecca Humphries tackles coercive relationships, low self-esteem and recovery in a breathtaking memoir that’s also wildly entertaining.
Shop Why Did You Stay? by Rebecca Humphries (Little, Brown) at Bookshop, £18.99
The book of the year: Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason
One of the books that has been passed around friendship groups this year is Meg Mason’s funny, moving and sympathetic Sorrow And Bliss – pass on the love for Christmas.
Shop Sorrow And Bliss by Meg Mason (Orion) at Bookshop, £8.99
For foodie and Stanley Tucci fans: Taste by Stanley Tucci
From the man who invented both Italy and the negroni (this might not be true), actor Stanley Tucci’s charming food memoir celebrates love, family, pasta and more, making it the perfect gift for Christmas.
For someone in need: Shelf Medicate book bundle by BookBar
Know an armchair traveller? How about someone who needs some soul-boosting? BookBar has created a variety of book bundles that will hit the spot exactly.
For fiction with attitude: Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
This is exactly the book to read when you have some much-needed downtime over Christmas. Starring single mother, scientist and cooking star Elizabeth Zott, this a story, told with humour and verve, about being bold and sticking to what you believe in.
Shop Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Transworld) at Bookshop, £16.99
For dystopian fans: How High We Go In The Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu
A truly remarkable tale of human destruction that’s also filled with hope, How High We Go In The Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu is a book that’ll make an incredible impression.
Shop How High We Go In The Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu (Bloomsbury) at Bookshop, £16.99
For a sweeping non-fiction narrative: Invisible Child by Andrea Elliott
Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for non-fiction this year, Invisible Child by Andrea Elliott is about Dasani Coates, who finds herself homeless along with her family – a fascinating and powerful epic.
Shop Invisible Child by Andrea Elliott (Cornerstone) at Bookshop, £16.99
For a book they’ll fall head over heels with: Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Anyone who reads Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow can’t stop talking about it. The story of Sam and Sadie and the worlds they create is something truly special.
Shop Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Vintage) at Bookshop, £16.99
For a brilliant music memoir: Fingers Crossed by Miki Berenyi
Miki Berenyi led the band Lush through a legendary era of British indie music, and this brutally honest memoir explores just what that did to her and the people she loved most.
Shop Fingers Crossed by Miki Berenyi (Bonnier Books) at Rough Trade, £22
For toddlers and babies: That’s Not My Penguin
The “That’s not my…” book series is legendary among the under-fives, offering touchy-feely pages that can also get them reading. This penguin is ideal for Christmas.
For those who love wild tales: The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight
A jaw-dropping true story of a 60s psychiatric experiment in which one man tried to find out if people can really predict shocking and unexpected incidents. Who doesn’t want to read about that?
Shop The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight (Faber) at Bookshop, £14.99
For those who love a thoughtful thriller: Reputation by Sarah Vaughan
From the author of Anatomy Of A Scandal, this tale of Westminster sleaze and the breakdown of private and public personas couldn’t be more on the money for 2022.
Shop Reputation by Sarah Vaughan (Simon & Schuster) at Bookshop, £8.99
For the home lover: Tap To Tidy At Pickle Cottage by Stacey Solomon
Put aside any preconceptions because Tap To Tidy At Pickle Cottage by Stacey Solomon is one of the most practical, brilliant, useful and inspiring interiors books we’ve ever come across. A must own.
Buy Tap To Tidy At Pickle Cottage by Stacey Solomon (Ebury) at Bookshop, £17.99
For those who love their emotive books: Getting Lost by Annie Ernaux
Winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize for Literature, Annie Ernaux’s Getting Lost (translated by Alison L Strayer) is the sparse memoir of an ill-fated affair that’ll have you sitting in cafes while it’s raining outside, staring out the window and remembering lost loves.
Shop Getting Lost by Annie Ernaux (Fitzcarraldo) at Bookshop, £12.99
For someone you cherish: Holding Tight, Letting Go by Sarah Hughes
This collection of essays by and tributes to the late great journalist Sarah Hughes is a highly moving reminder to live each day and let people know that you love them.
Shop Holding Tight Letting Go by Sarah Hughes (Bonnier Books) at Bookshop, £16.99
For the person who already has too many books: Audre Lorde tote bag
It is a truth universally acknowledged that everyone needs a tote bag with Audre Lorde’s quote: “Revolution is not a onetime event.”
For a comfort read: Diary Of A Tuscan Bookshop by Alba Donati
Who doesn’t want to open up a bookshop in a gorgeous part of Italy? Just add a cosy armchair and a lazy, cold winter’s day (each chapter comes with a useful list of books sold).
Shop Diary Of A Tuscan Bookshop by Alba Donati (Orion) at Bookshop, £14.99
For a life-changing read: A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney
For a book that’ll break a heart and put it back together again, actor and comic Rob Delaney’s tribute to his young son Henry, his family and the people who cared for him has become one of the books of this year.
Shop A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney (Hodder & Stoughton) at Bookshop, £14.99
For kids who love doing stuff: The Big Christmas Bake by Fiona Barker and Pippa Curnick
A Christmas story and recipe in one, this is the perfect gift to give under-10s in the run-up to the main event – baking with them is optional.
Shop The Big Christmas Bake by Fiona Barker and Pippa Curnick (Frances Lincoln) at Bookshop, £7.99
For teen fantasy lovers: The Merciless Ones by Namina Forna
This year’s sequel to The Gilded Ones is a YA fantasy epic set in an ancient West African-inspired world with a fierce female protagonist.
Shop The Merciless Ones by Namina Forna (Usborne) at Bookshop, £8.99
For those who love biographies of amazing women: I Used To Live Here Once by Miranda Seymour
Jean Rhys, author of Wide Sargasso Sea, was a woman who lived one hell of a life. Chronicling experiences of poverty, drink and drug addiction alongside such enormous talent, this biography by Miranda Seymour paints a rich and compelling portrait.
Shop I Used To Live Here Once by Miranda Seymour (HarperCollins) at Bookshop, £25
For those who love telling facts: You Are History by Greg Jenner
Filled with brilliant tales of the everyday objects that surround us – from paperclips to biscuit tins – this is the perfect book for post-dinner Christmas Day facts.
Shop You Are History by Greg Jenner (Walker) at Bookshop, £14.99
For those who love long reads: Delayed Gratification magazine
Delayed Gratification magazine is filled with essays and infographics that deep dive into every subject you can think of. Plus they’re offering a 15% gift subscription discount for Stylist readers with the code STYLIST.
For fashion lovers: the Little Book Of... series
Featuring beautifully presented overviews of Chanel, Dior, Gucci and Prada, the Little Guides series come on their own or as a boxset, making for the perfect stocking filler.
Shop Little Books Of Fashion (Welbeck) at Bookshop, from £12.99-£50
For those who love losing themselves in a story: The Love Songs Of WEB Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers
A just-sensational tale that delves into the past of one family and also America itself, this has been a breakout title for 2022 so don’t miss it.
Shop The Love Songs Of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (HarperCollins) at Bookshop, £9.99
For a moving and uplifting read: Faith, Hope And Carnage by Nick Cave & Seán O'Hagan
If someone you know has had a difficult year, this book of conversations between singer Nick Cave and his friend journalist Seán O’Hagan will give them comfort and wisdom.
Shop Faith, Hope & Carnage by Nick Cave & Sean O’Hagan (Canongate) at Bookshop, £20
For someone who's missing someone they love: This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub
Emma Straub is such a funny and brilliant writer and this time-travelling tale is a charming exploration of what it would be like to find yourself younger and surrounded by the people you love when they’re still at the height of their power.
Shop This Time Tomorrow by Emma Straub (Penguin) at Bookshop, £16.99
For someone who loves a cracking read: The Three Loves Of Sebastian Cooper by Zoë Folbigg
Telling the life story of Sebastian Cooper through the eyes of the very different women who loved him, this immersive and beautifully written story is exactly what you want to be reading on Boxing Day under a duvet.
Shop The Three Loves Of Sebastian Cooper by Zoe Folbigg (Boldwood) at Amazon, £12.99
For tweens in your life: Hedgewitch by Skye McKenna
Missing children, magic and an excellent heroine make Hedgewitch one of those books that’s about to break out big time with younger readers.
Shop Hedgewitch by Skye McKenna (Welbeck) at Bookshop, £12.99
For lovers of Netflix’s Christmas output: The Christmas Wish by Lindsey Kelk
You might not want a lot for Christmas but Lindsey Kelk has hit the sweet spot with a festive romcom that’s Groundhog Day meets The Family Stone. Enjoy!
Shop The Christmas Wish by Lindsey Kelk (HarperCollins) at Bookshop, £12.99
For cooks in need of ideas: The Magnificent Book Of Vegetables by Alice HartWith over 80 vegan and veggie recipes, including mushroom noodle bowls and butternut puttanesca, this gorgeous cookbook is an excellent choice for foodies in need.
Shop The Magnificent Book Of Vegetables by Alice Hart (Welbeck) at Bookshop, £26
For a happier 2023: The Keys To Kindness by Claudia Hammond
A helpful reminder to be kinder to ourselves next year comes courtesy of Claudia Hammond, who combines psychology, neuroscience and research to stress the importance of kindness – to yourself, to those around us and to the world at large.
Shop The Keys To Kindness by Claudia Hammond (Canongate) at Bookshop, £16.99
For beautiful poetry: And Everything Will Be Glad To See You edited by Ella Risbridger
Perfect for poetry lovers of all ages, this book is beautifully illustrated by Anna Shepeta and features words of wisdom from Maya Angelou, Amanda Gorman, Yrsa Daley-Ward and Ada Limon.
Shop And Everything Will Be Glad To See You edited by Ella Risbridger (Nosy Crow) at Bookshop, £20
For a personalised gift: Don’t Buy Her Flowers book box
Create your own carefully planned book box with Don’t Buy Her Flowers – select your title and some snacks to complement the most thoughtful of gifts.
An unusual memoir: Constructing A Nervous System by Margo Jefferson
Fusing cultural criticism with personal memoir, Margo Jefferson’s book has been one of the breakout titles of the year. Exploring music, art, sport, racism, culture and beyond, it’s the perfect present for a reader who likes to be wowed.
Shop Constructing A Nervous System by Margo Jefferson (Granta) at Bookshop, £16.99
For really small people: Are You There Little Elf by Essi Kimpimaki
An ideal stocking filler for under-threes – if you also read it to them on repeat then you get extra brownie points from their knackered parents.
Shop Are You There Little Elf by Essi Kimpimaki (Usborne) at Bookshop, £5.99
For those who love gossip: Madly, Deeply by Alan Rickman
A delightful dive into the diaries of late actor Alan Rickman whose insider knowledge (from the sets of Harry Potter to British culture) makes for highly entertaining reading.
Shop Madly, Deeply by Alan Rickman (Canongate) at Bookshop, £25
For party planners: The Little Library Parties by Kate Young
From tea parties to Christmas soirées, be inspired by the wonderful literature-inspired cooking of Kate Young and serve up food that wraps your guests in love, books and delicious cakes.
Shop The Little Library Parties by Kate Young (Head Of Zeus) at Bookshop, £15
For a cheering read: Bright New World by Cindy Forde and Bethany Lord
A vision of a much better future will uplift recipients of all ages as Cindy Forde and Bethany Lord imagine a world where insect-based snacks and wave power rule.
Shop Bright New World by Cindy Forde and Bethany Lord (Welbeck) at Bookshop, £18.99
For serious foodies: Borough Market The Knowledge by Angela Clutton
With insider advice from the store holders of the world-famous Borough Market in London, food writer Angela Clutton presents a gorgeous book of inspired recipes and delicious ideas. Chocolate olive oil cake with figs and hazelnuts?
Shop Borough Market The Knowledge by Angela Clutton (Hodder & Stoughton) at Bookshop, £27
For a comfort read: The Faber Book Of Bedtime Stories by various
Ingrid Persaud, Kate Saunders, Rashmi Sirdeshpande and Reba Khatun are just some of the writers contributing to this beautiful anthology of comforting bedtime reads.
Shop The Faber Book Of Bedtime Stories by various (Faber) at Bookshop, £20
For a jaw-dropping thrill: The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly
One of this year’s most addictive, twisting and turning delights of a thriller sees a family with hidden secrets break out into the open.
Shop The Skeleton Key by Erin Kelly (Hodder & Stoughton) at Bookshop, £16.99
For football lovers: Little People, Big Dreams Marcus Rashford by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara
Little People, Big Dreams’ latest mini biography features Marcus Rashford’s journey from footballing wonder to inspiring social activist who campaigned for free school meals during the pandemic.
Shop Little People, Big Dreams Marcus Rashford by Maria Isabel Sanchez Vegara (Quarto) at Bookshop, £9.99
For anyone who loves their pasta: A Brief History Of Pasta by Luca Cesari
Is there anything better than reading a book dedicated to Italy’s greatest export in all its forms? The history of its sauces and the secrets of its success? No è la risposta.
Shop A Brief History Of Pasta by Luca Cesari (Profile) at Bookshop, £16.99
For a great read: The Book Of Form & Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki
Winner of this year’s Women’s Prize For Fiction, Ruth Ozeki’s book is a moving tale that’ll make you see the world around you in a totally new way (guaranteed).
Shop The Book Of Form & Emptiness by Ruth Ozeki (Canongate) at Bookshop, £9.99
For romcom delight: Single In The Snow by Helen Whitaker
For the downtime before Christmas, Single In The Snow by Helen Whitaker is holiday escapism squared – give as a Secret Santa to a friend who needs a bit of simple joy.
Shop Single In The Snow by Helen Whitaker (Hodder & Stoughton) at Bookshop, £8.99
For photography heads: A Book Of Days by Patti Smith
Inspired by Instagram, the singer and poet started snapping photos on her Land Camera 250 – the results are unique, gorgeous and an insight into one year in an extraordinary life.
Shop A Book Of Days by Patti Smith (Bloomsbury) at Waterstones, £25
For historical geeks: The Daughter Of Time by Josephine Tey
Some of Josephine Tey’s greatest books have been reissued with beautiful covers and this tale of a detective trying to uncover the truth about Richard III is an unforgettable must-read.
Shop The Daughter Of Time by Josephine Tey (Cornerstone) at Bookshop, £9.99
For a sweeping epic: Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra
Give someone the gift of an epic tale spanning 1940s Italy and Hollywood with this brilliant and sweeping story from Anthony Marra.
Shop Mercury Pictures Presents by Anthony Marra (John Murray) at Bookshop, £16.99
For a little stocking filler: Wine Not? A Book Of Grown-Up Decisions by Rosie Made A Thing
Funny and wise, this book of illustrations by Rosie Made A Thing is the perfect stocking filler for adults in need of some gentle understanding.
Shop Wine Not? A Book of Grown-Up Decisions by Rosie Made A Thing (HarperCollins) at Bookshop, £9.99
For coffee table delight: Our Fair Lady by Chiara Pasqualetti Johnson
A beautiful coffee table book for film and fashion lovers, this is a tribute to the style and iconography of the actor Audrey Hepburn.
Shop Our Fair Lady by Chiara Pasqualetti Johnson (ACC Art Books) at Waterstones, £35
For imagination giving: The Book That No One Wanted To Read by Richard Ayoade
An inspired way to get younger minds into the joy of books is Richard Ayoade’s funny, bonkers and brilliant new read that’s joyfully illustrated by Tor Freeman.
Shop The Book That No One Wanted To Read by Richard Ayoade (Walker) at Waterstones, £10.99
Images: courtesy of publishers