Christmas book gift guide from Stylist 2022
Books

Stylist’s Christmas gift guide for book lovers

Books make the perfect gift, and we’ve got 62 inspired ideas for every personality. 

Thoughtful, perfectly chosen and beautifully bound – you can’t go wrong with a book for Christmas… so we’ve put together the ultimate list of 2022 books to suit every age, personality and interest, with books that range from the true story of 1960s psychic experiments to cocktail making with Stanley Tucci and fun Christmas romcoms to curl up with by the tree. 

We’ve got funny non-fiction essays from Marina Hyde that try to make sense of our wild times, a must-read memoir and exploration of coercive control from actor Rebecca Humphries and gorgeous books about why we need more kindness from both Michelle Obama and Claudia Hammond – advice that always comes in handy during Christmas get-togethers. For film and music lovers, there are books celebrating Paul Newman and Audrey Hepburn, fascinating diaries by the late Alan Rickman and original and insightful books by Patti Smith, Miki Berenyi and Nick Cave. 

There are colourful books for people of all ages if you’re searching for ideas for nieces, nephews, teens and tweens. And we have this year’s best fiction with Pulitzer and Women’s Prize winners Annie Ernaux and Ruth Ozeki, Meg Mason’s Sorrow And Bliss and the brilliant Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin, which people just can’t seem to stop talking about. Also, don’t miss the BookTrust’s appeal, which helps to give children something special to read this Christmas and you can donate to it in someone’s name. 

Read on, be inspired and sort your Secret Santa, big presents and little luxuries right here. 

Images: courtesy of publishers

