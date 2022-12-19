If you haven’t had a chance to read Caleb Azumah Nelson’s debut, Open Water, about a gorgeous love affair in modern-day London, then please do; it’ll keep you occupied until his new release is out on 11 May, which is about fathers and sons, the power of dance and how one man can create a life he loves. (Also, that cover is so beautiful…)

Shop Small Worlds by Caleb Azumah Nelson (Penguin) at Bookshop, £14.99