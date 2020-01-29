Such A Fun Age: why everyone is talking about Kiley Reid’s debut novel

Is class the most important theme of Such a Fun Age, then?

It’s class, not race, that proves the biggest divide between Alix and Emira, and between Emira and Kelley, who – spoiler alert – goes from stranger in a supermarket to her boyfriend over the early part of the book. Kelley wants Emira to stop babysitting for the Chamberlains for a number of reasons; he says it’s not a viable career option. The pressure that Kelley, who is a few years older, applies to Emira’s choice of job is not the only negative about him (in this reader’s opinion). Indeed, there’s a moment early in their relationship when they’re out on a date, and Kelley tells a story that made me physically recoil from the page; if I was Emira, I’d have dumped him right then and there.

“What was most important for me was that the reader was dating Kelley along with Emira,” says Reid. “I think it’s important to note that she’s 25; she sees Kelley, he seems interested and she thinks, ‘Why not? Let’s give this a try.’ And so I wanted both her and the reader to experience the fullness of dating someone. And sometimes he nails it and he’s so charming and wonderful to her, and sometimes he really messes up. I think Emira is figuring out what kind of person he could be to her, if it’s just a one night stand or if it’s something longer.”

Such a Fun Age is a love story, albeit not the kind you might expect

While Emira and Kelley’s relationship is key to the plot, it’s Emira’s love for Briar that forms the true love story of Such A Fun Age. It’s also the most interesting relationship dynamic; she is paid to look after Briar and paid to be part of Alix and Peter’s family, but it’s that very payment that makes her relationship with Briar and the rest of the Chamberlains so precarious.

The nature of domestic labour is something that has always fascinated Reid. “Many families will very naturally say, ‘Alright, this person is working in our family. What’s the best thing that we can do for them? Let’s make them part of the family.’ But the problem that often arises is that, by making a person part of the family, you’re denying yourself the role of employer. You don’t often give them things that protect them as employees, like sick days or vacation days or a break or two weeks’ notice.