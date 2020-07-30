Megan says: “Getting away on my lunch break, out of the house (read: two rooms) where I seem to spend all my time these days, has become so important to me. And, there’s nothing I like to do more on an outdoors lunch break in the summer sun than settle on a park bench and read my book.

“At the moment said book is Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo. It won the Booker Prize in 2019 and I remember at the time making a mental note to get my hands on a copy, so when I’d finished those that were already on my ever increasing list, I was excited to get started.

“I’m nearly finished and I’ve adored every single page. Without giving too much away, each chapter charts the life of a different woman of colour, explaining her childhood, traumatic events she’s witnessed, her relationships with family and friends, loves and milestone moments up until the present day. Getting a glimpse into the stories of women from all over the world, understanding why they do the things they do and feel the things they feel has been fascinating to me. It’s all made even more enjoyable thanks to Evaristo’s brilliant writing, which is so natural that every character – and there’s quite a lot! – feels authentic.

“Not only that, you feel close to them, truly believing you are privy to their innermost thoughts. I also love that through these women, the book explores issues of race, culture clash, sexism, homophobia, painful childhoods and the difficult relationships we can have with our parents; it really spans so many topics that it’s also an educational must-read that I’d recommend to anyone.”