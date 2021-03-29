Finally out in paperback is Michelle Obama’s Becoming (out now, £12.08, Penguin). Written in her precise and straightforward way, she beautifully conjures up her childhood lessons on a piano with a chipped key, her grandfather’s love of music and her own underwhelmed reaction to the laidback and lauded new guy who joins her carefully planned out life at a Chicago law firm – all the while tackling the truth of being Black in the US even after you’ve gone all the way to the White House.

Craig Brown’s brilliant, funny and enlightening One Two Three Four: The Beatles in Time (out now, £9.29, Fourth Estate) is a rollercoaster ride through the 1960s and beyond told via letters, fan meetings and a farcical tour round John Lennon’s old house. George M Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue (out now, £8.36, Penguin Random House Children’s UK) is a YA memoir-manifesto that traces the life of journalist and LGBTQ+ activist Johnson and what it means to be both Black and queer – both the terrifyingly violent moments of bullying and the joys of sex and consent.

Gargoyles by Harriet Mercer (out 8 April, £9.29, Dead Ink Books) is a series of essays exploring health and bodies, love and loss and is deeply moving and providing a serious connection with readers. Eiderdown Books is also releasing a series of books entitled Modern Women Artists celebrating the lives and work of Sylvia Pankhurst, Frances Hodgkins and Eileen Agar to name a few (out now, £10.99 each). Musa Okwonga’s One Of Them (out 15 April, £8.36, Unbound) is a fascinating insight into his own time at Eton and an urgent exposition on how this school’s undue influence is shaping political forces from the current government and Brexit to the rise of nationalist and racist politics.

I Am An Island by Tamsin Calidas (out 8 April, £9.29, Transworld) is a raw and redemptive read for fans of Wild and The Salt Path as the author moves to the Scottish Hebrides from London only to find her life and body fall apart. A similar book of transformation is Fury by Kathryn Heyman (out 6 May, £92.9, Myriad) which traces the aftermath of the writer’s sexual assault and her escape to work as a deckhand on a fishing trawler in the Timor Sea.

For history obsessives, both Hadley Freeman’s House Of Glass (out now, £9.29, HarperCollins) and Ariana Neumann’s When Time Stopped (out 15 April, £8.99, Scribner) unpick their Jewish family histories to uncover jaw-dropping true stories.