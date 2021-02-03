Table Manners fans will want to devour Jessie Ware’s new book
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
If you’re a big fan of the Table Manners podcast, you’ll want to read Omelette by Jessie Ware.
Table Manners is one of our favourite podcasts here at Stylist.co.uk. We love listening to the conversations that Jessie Ware and her mum Lennie have with top guests such as Dawn French and Florence Pugh. The funny, candid and often relatable discussions make us feel like we have a seat at the dinner table. All that chat about food also makes us very hungry, which is why we were relieved when the hosts’ published a cookbook last year.
And speaking of books, Jessie is about to publish another one…
Omelette: Food, Love, Chaos and Other Conversations will bring Ware’s verve and wit to the page. Including musings on culture, family and society in short thematic chapters, the podcaster and singer will reveal a snapshot of her life, the world she lives in, the people she’s met, and what she actually thinks matters. The book will include stories, thoughts, and short recipes. She’ll also talk about the places and meals that have threaded through her life.
Ware shared a first look at the (beautiful) cover, writing alongside it: “I never thought I would write a book, but somehow here we are! This is Omelette, my book that gives you a glimpse into my first loves: food and eating. We could call it a ‘foodoir’ but I think a food memoir sits better in my stomach!
“And whilst writing it, I realised that I have a lot of fun in my devoted, undying search for the perfect taste.
“It’s been such a treat to work with Hodder Studios on this book, for them to celebrate my musings and think they are worthy enough to share with others. Out in June, you can preorder it now, click the link in my bio. I hope you enjoy it! Xxx (my wonderful friend @she.snacks did this fabulous cover for me thanks Coco XXX).”
As she says in her statement, Omelette will be publishing in hardback, ebook and audio on 10 June and you can pre-order it on Bookshop.org now.
In the meantime, this has given us a taste to plug into the latest podcast episode of Table Manners.
Images: Table Manners podcast