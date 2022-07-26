Book of the week: read an extract from Angela Hui’s moving memoir, Takeaway
Food writer Angela Hui grew up working in her parents’ Chinese takeaway, The Lucky Star. Her moving and funny memoir explores the racism and otherness she experienced, along with her deep love for her culinary heritage. Read an extract here.
‘Here, ah mui.’
I’ve just stepped through the glass door to our family takeaway, past the waiting room and through another wooden door next to the giant red-brick counter to get upstairs. Before I can even take my shoes off, Mum springs up seemingly out of nowhere and hands me several packs of spring roll wrappers. I’m twelve years old and have just finished another long day at school. A few of my close friends are in tow, all of us with the hope of gossiping and relaxing for a little while before the takeaway opens for the evening. ‘Take one and pass one along to your school friends. Carefully peel and separate each layer. Make sure you don’t rip holes in them and when you’re done put them back in the packet.’
‘Unlucky, mui,’ my brother Jacky says, as he barges past me and makes a break for it past the counter and upstairs to our bedroom. My other brother, Keen, follows suit and as he passes snarkily reminds me, ‘Well, it is your turn.’
I look back up at Mum, who’s looking as determined as ever, and I realise there’s no point fighting. She forces the wrappers on me and leaves me and my friends (who are now looking slightly bewildered) to get on with it while she goes to the living room down the hallway to put her feet up in front of the TV for a rare five minutes to herself before service.
Typical Mum and her strict Asian parenting, I think to myself. I know lots of parents are strict on their children, but my mum – she was in a league of her own. Her parenting style undoubtedly had its origins in our East Asian heritage. She was overbearing and overprotective; I wasn’t allowed over to friends’ houses, so brought them back to the shop so we could hang out under Mum’s watchful eye; but, of course, she unofficially hired kids to work on her illegal production line. At any given opportunity she would rope in everyone around her to help out with the food preparation work. At ages 16 (Keen), 15 (Jacky) and 12 (me), instead of lounging at home with TVs and toys, my brothers and I spent a considerable portion of our childhood working alongside our parents after school. While Mum and Dad were always busy working, we had to find whatever ways we could to entertain ourselves while carrying out the work. We came up with silly prep work achievements such as ‘first to find a mushroom that looks like a butt wins’ or ‘whoever sliced the best-looking char siu gets first dibs to pick their character on Smash Bros. Melee on the GameCube’ to make work go by faster.
As much as the takeaway was a place of business, though, the counter was a shrine to me and my brothers. The walls often featured awards my brothers and I got from school, colourful drawings of family members and art decorations, all surrounded by quiet reminders of Hong Kong – shelves filled with imperial guardian lion foo dog ornaments and golden waving lucky cats. Auspicious red and gold decorative fish firecrackers and painted red scrolls with lucky calligraphy phrases adorned the walls. Right behind the counter, hanging proudly front and centre, was the official Lucky Star calendar with 12 cartoon Chinese zodiac animals (only regulars got one for free during Christmas). My parents named our Chinese takeaway Lucky Star after Mum’s favourite Cantopop singer Alan Tam’s song. It also contained the word ‘lucky’, and Chinese people love auspicious phrases and take them, well, quite literally. Plus, all the good takeaway names such as ‘Lucky Dragon’, ‘The Gold Lion’, ‘Happy Gathering’ and ‘Happy Garden’ were already taken by my uncles and aunties who’d settled in neighbouring Welsh villages in the Valleys. The Huis strategically opened Chinese takeaways in South Wales surrounded by a close-knit network of family and friends: near enough to offer an emergency lifeline in case anything were to happen, but not close enough to be fighting over the same customers. Lucky Star, our shining five-point hub, guided our family of five through it all.
The auspiciousness doesn’t end there though. More often than not you’ll find a jade plant with its bulbous green leaves pushing up against the front window near the entrance of any Chinese takeaway to keep the waiting room lively. Strategically placed in a southeast location for feng shui that brings the owner prosperity and success, the plant reflects vibrant, well-rooted energy. It is vital for newfound money, which is precisely why my parents had two to ensure maximum profits. Our plants sat in gigantic contrasting-pink Chinese rice-pattern ceramic vases, one in the alcove next to the menu board and the other on the right-hand side of the counter.
The plants in the takeaway and on the counter were Mum’s prized possessions: cute aubergine-coloured butterfly-like oxalis; a spindly, elegant orchid plant topped with a bright fuchsia flower; and a huge silver bay (Chinese evergreen – another fortune-bringing plant) where its thick oval leaves unfurled outwards and towered over the other plants. Mum could keep any plant alive, even the ones that I nearly killed by overwatering as I ‘helped’. Her serious green-fingered skills stemmed from her childhood growing up on a farm in rural China during the Cultural Revolution, where food was scarce and the only way to survive was to learn how to grow your own. In Wales, instead of growing out of necessity, she grew for love and as a stress-reliever. It was always upsetting to see her hard work destroyed by bored teenagers hanging around waiting for their food, picking off all the delicate pretty white flowers. There’s a familiar look and feel to most Chinese takeaways up and down the country in the UK. They all look the same from an outsider’s perspective, but look a little deeper – beyond the plants, fish tanks, lanterns and menu boards – and you’ll find the people that work behind the counter have their own stories and personalities that they project into their business.
The counter was the only space in the house where we actually had any room to move about without bumping into one another. It was where my school friends showed me how to do a handstand against the wall with my feet rested against the big white menu board. It was here where we did most of the prep work when there was no room in the small, cramped kitchen. I actually didn’t mind helping out with the daytime takeaway admin so much. I only loathed the unsociable hours of service because that meant a lack of free time to do much else or hang out with anyone else besides family, which made me feel awkward and lonely. I found it hard to make new friends and became a bit of a hermit who kept to myself. Sometimes the stress of the kitchen going at full force, the endless waves of customers coming in and out, and the shouting and swearing from the heated arguments all became too much, especially for a young child. But there were advantages to this environment. Prep work gave me that first opportunity to handle a knife and a hot pan, the foundations for cooking, learning valuable knife skills, attention to detail for portioning, how to be organised and work efficiently. Frying, peeling, slicing, dicing, whisking and washing – it all kept me off the streets and out of trouble and gave me something to do to pass the time in rural Wales.
Takeaway: Stories from a childhood behind the counter by Angela Hui (Orion, £14.99) is out now.