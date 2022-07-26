The auspiciousness doesn’t end there though. More often than not you’ll find a jade plant with its bulbous green leaves pushing up against the front window near the entrance of any Chinese takeaway to keep the waiting room lively. Strategically placed in a southeast location for feng shui that brings the owner prosperity and success, the plant reflects vibrant, well-rooted energy. It is vital for newfound money, which is precisely why my parents had two to ensure maximum profits. Our plants sat in gigantic contrasting-pink Chinese rice-pattern ceramic vases, one in the alcove next to the menu board and the other on the right-hand side of the counter.

The plants in the takeaway and on the counter were Mum’s prized possessions: cute aubergine-coloured butterfly-like oxalis; a spindly, elegant orchid plant topped with a bright fuchsia flower; and a huge silver bay (Chinese evergreen – another fortune-bringing plant) where its thick oval leaves unfurled outwards and towered over the other plants. Mum could keep any plant alive, even the ones that I nearly killed by overwatering as I ‘helped’. Her serious green-fingered skills stemmed from her childhood growing up on a farm in rural China during the Cultural Revolution, where food was scarce and the only way to survive was to learn how to grow your own. In Wales, instead of growing out of necessity, she grew for love and as a stress-reliever. It was always upsetting to see her hard work destroyed by bored teenagers hanging around waiting for their food, picking off all the delicate pretty white flowers. There’s a familiar look and feel to most Chinese takeaways up and down the country in the UK. They all look the same from an outsider’s perspective, but look a little deeper – beyond the plants, fish tanks, lanterns and menu boards – and you’ll find the people that work behind the counter have their own stories and personalities that they project into their business.

The counter was the only space in the house where we actually had any room to move about without bumping into one another. It was where my school friends showed me how to do a handstand against the wall with my feet rested against the big white menu board. It was here where we did most of the prep work when there was no room in the small, cramped kitchen. I actually didn’t mind helping out with the daytime takeaway admin so much. I only loathed the unsociable hours of service because that meant a lack of free time to do much else or hang out with anyone else besides family, which made me feel awkward and lonely. I found it hard to make new friends and became a bit of a hermit who kept to myself. Sometimes the stress of the kitchen going at full force, the endless waves of customers coming in and out, and the shouting and swearing from the heated arguments all became too much, especially for a young child. But there were advantages to this environment. Prep work gave me that first opportunity to handle a knife and a hot pan, the foundations for cooking, learning valuable knife skills, attention to detail for portioning, how to be organised and work efficiently. Frying, peeling, slicing, dicing, whisking and washing – it all kept me off the streets and out of trouble and gave me something to do to pass the time in rural Wales.

Takeaway: Stories from a childhood behind the counter by Angela Hui (Orion, £14.99) is out now.